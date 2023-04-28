Star Wars Jedi: Survivor continues on with the adventures of Cal Kestis and his crew. There are new villains this time around, as well as some familiar faces. Regardless, the cast is packed full of recognisable faces and voices, some that have been working on Star Wars projects for decades now.

By all accounts, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor improves upon its predecessor by tweaking combat, and by giving players more control when exploring its larger maps. Cal is stronger now, and that’s reflected in the power set that you’ll have access to from the start of the story.

Here’s the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor voice actors list, so that you can see who’s playing each of the core characters.

‘Star Wars Jedi Survivor’ voice actors list

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor features a great cast of veteran actors with regards to its voiced characters. Here’s the main cast, and who voices them:

We’ve left out some of the main cast to avoid spoilers around launch. Once the game has been out for a while, this page will be updated.

Cal Kestis – Cameron Monaghan

Cal Kestis is played by Cameron Monaghan. Monaghan will be recognisable to those that watched Gotham, he played the Joker. He’s also voiced Superboy in 2019’s The Death and Return of Superman, and Ian Gallagher in Shameless.

Cere Junda – Debra Wilson

Cere returns in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and is once again played by Debra Wilson. Wilson has voiced characters in Dead Space (2023), God of War: Ragnarok, and The Callisto Protocol.

Merrin – Tina Ivlev

Nightsister Merrin is back for the sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. She is played by Tina Ivlev, who has previously starred in Shameless, Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes, and The Rookie.

Greez – Daniel Roebuck

Everyone’s favourite starship pilot Greez is back, and he’s played by Daniel Roebuck. Daniel Roebuck will be familiar to those that have seen The Man in the High Castle, Agents of Shield, and Jane the Virgin.

So there you have it, that’s the main voice cast for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. For more on the game, be sure to read our 5-star Star Wars Jedi: Survivor review. We called it “The best action adventure released in 2023 so far”.

