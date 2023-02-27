Steam sales are a great way to pick up a selection of games at a heavily reduced price. Often, it’s worth waiting for the sales, given just how cheap some games can be, and how easy it is to pick up multiple games at once. Steam sales also offer a great opportunity to try out new games, perhaps even ones you haven’t heard of. Luckily, they happen fairly often, with smaller sales happening monthly.

There are a few different kinds of Steam sale to consider here. The first is smaller sales, which can occur a couple of times a month. Then there’s seasonal sales, like horror games at Halloween etc. Finally, there are major seasonal sales. Generally, there are four of these major seasonal sales a year, and they tend to be where you’ll find the best offers and discounts.

To help you plan your game-buying schedule this year, we’ve put together this guide on when the next Steam sale is happening. We’ll also detail all of the planned sales that have been announced for 2023 so far.

When is the next Steam sale?

The next Steam sale will happen March 16, and will run through for a week, until March 23. This is the first major seasonal Steam sale of the year, so will likely feature heavy discounts for games released at the tail end of 2022. This is the Spring 2023 sale, so make sure you check it out as you’ll need to wait til Summer for the next major sale.

Steam sale 2023 schedule

Steam regularly releases its schedule for upcoming sales ahead of time. This is generally so that developers can plan ahead, and know when to get their games ready for sale. The full schedule for 2023’s Steam sales has already been revealed. You can see it below:

Mystery Fest: February 20 – 27

Spring Sale: March 16 – 23 ( major seasonal sale )

) Puzzle Fest: April 24 – May 1

Sports Fest: May 15 – 22

Next Fest: June 19 – 26

Summer Sale: June 29 – July 13 ( major seasonal sale )

) Stealth Fest: July 24 – 31

Visual Novel Fest: August 7 – 14

Strategy Fest: August 28 – September 4

SHMUP Fest: September 25 – October 2

Next Fest: October 9 – 16

Return of Steam Scream Fest (Halloween): October 26 – November 2

Autumn Sale: November 21 – 28 ( major seasonal sale )

) Winter Sale: December 21 – January 4, 2024 (major seasonal sale)

So there you have it, all of the upcoming Steam sales. Each sale handles a slightly different type and genre of game, except for the major sales, which are more general in their offering. For now, the schedule isn’t likely to change. If it does, like if a new sale is announced, for instance, this page will be updated.

