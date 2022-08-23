‘Street Fighter 6’ release date, character roster, gameplay and latest news

Street Fighter 6 is the next mainline entry into the mainline fighting game franchise. It was announced fully earlier this year, and since then we’ve seen handful of fighters and modes. It’s certainly a different vibe to the last game, all bright colours and street graffiti, and early reports seem to point to a fun, weighty and complex fighting game experience.

So far, we’ve gotten details on a handful of new fighters, as well as some new looks for returning fan favourites. There’s even been previews for press and content creators, and we said it’s shaping up to be a “big step-up for the series.” There’s still a fair way until launch, but with game awards presentations coming up, it’s likely we’ll see more from Street Fighter 6 sooner rather than later.

To help keep you in the loop, we’ve collected everything we know about Street Fighter 6 in this guide. You’ll find the release date, confirmed fighters and latest news.

Latest news

Advertisement

As news on Street Fighter 6 drops, we’ll update this list. Here’s the latest Street Fighter 6 latest news:

Street Fighter 6 release date

Street Fighter 6 is currently slated for a 2023 release. Other than that, we don’t know exactly when it’ll launch. When it does, you’ll be able to play on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and PC (Steam).

Confirmed fighters list

So far, we know of seven fighters coming to Street Fighter 6. Some are brand new to the series, while others return from previous games. Here’s the Street Fighter 6 roster at a glance:

Ryu

Guile

Chun-Li

Juri

Kimberly

Jamie

Luke

We’ll likely hear more in the run up to launch, though for now it’s unclear how many fighters Street Fighter 6 will have at launch.

Ryu

Advertisement

Ryu returns for Street Fighter 6. He is described on the game’s official website as follows:

“This martial artist seeks true strength. Well-mannered and sincere, Ryu travels the globe in search of worthy opponents. Having overcome the Satsui no Hado, he now seeks yet greater heights.”

Jamie

Jamie makes their first appearance in Street Fighter 6. Here’s how they’re described by Capcom:

“This self-styled Chinatown peacekeeper aspires to the example set by Yun and Yang, the Twin Dragons. An expert dancer, Jamie places justice and friendship above all else, defending his town with martial skill.”

Luke

Luke first appeared as a DLC character for Street Fighter 5. It’s great to see him back, with his gamer-tinged mixed martial arts style. Here’s some more info about Luke:

“A contractor for a PMC, Luke uses his elite military background to teach mixed martial arts. His days off are spent eating junk food, playing video games, and fighting, but make no mistake—Luke plays to win.”

Juri

Juri first appeared in Street Fighter 4 and is described as follows:

“This sadistic thrillseeker enjoys the strife and suffering of others, taking immense joy in obliterating her foes.

Without revenge against M. Bison as a motivator, she whiles away her time in a gloomy haze.”

Kimberly

Kimberly is another brand new character for Street Fighter 6. If you go to the official website, you will find more info on her. She apparently likes 80’s movies, sneakers and large numbers. Here’s some more on what makes Kimberly tick:

“Uninvited student to Guy, the 39th successor to Bushinryu. Kimberly had an ordinary upbringing, but she’s a genuine prodigy who graduated college early…and now wants to be a ninja. Loves ’80s pop culture.”

Chun-Li

Chun-Li returns for Street Fighter 6, sporting huge kicks and a new, light blue design. Here’s some more info on Chun-Li:

“A former high-kicking ICPO agent, Chun-Li looks after Li-Fen, a victim of the Black Moon Incident. With Shadaloo sundered, she now runs kung fu classes, and has become a well-loved member of the local community.”

Guile

Finally, we have Guile, who fans will surely recognise from previous games. Here’s his new description:

“A US Air Force pilot who fights for his country, Guile succeeded in dismantling Shadaloo and avenging his friend Charlie. He enjoys living the family man life, but new battlefields await him.”

Platforms

Street Fighter 6 will launch on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (Steam).

Gameplay

We’ve seen a little bit Street Fighter 6 gameplay, namely from the Fighting Ground mode. This is the standard fighting game mode, and from what we’ve seen so far involves 1v1 versus gameplay. Here’s a clip of a fight between Juri and Kimberly:

That’s everything you need to know about Street Fighter 6. As more info is revealed (possibly at gamescom?) we’ll be sure to update this page.

In other gaming news, The Game Awards 2022 has been dated for later this year, with a brand new category also announced as well.