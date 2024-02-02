What are the best weapons in Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League? It’s a good question: the game showers you with loot and gear and at some point, you might reach a moment where you aren’t quite sure what weapons you should be using for maximum damage output. Thankfully, after some extensive time with the shooter, we have a good few weapons to get you started.

Generally, the best guns will be ones in the Infamous or Notorious tier. These are the highest rarity of weapons and also guns based on classic DC villains with unique special perks. These have far more perks and talents than Epic or even Legendary gear and are the most powerful stat-wise.

You can use whichever gun you feel comfortable with really as each type of weapon does a solid job. But to really succeed in the endgame you will want to synergise perks and make use of afflictions and other bonuses you get for killing enemies with some of the guns in this list. Do keep in mind that all the characters only have access to three types of weapons out of the six available.

Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League Best Weapons

The best weapons in Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League are:

Black Mask’s Bulletstorm – Notorious Shotgun, Sniper Rifle, Minigun

– Notorious Shotgun, Sniper Rifle, Minigun Bizarro’s Undeath Ray – Notorious Pistol, Shotgun, Sniper Rifle

– Notorious Pistol, Shotgun, Sniper Rifle Precise Jailbreaker – SMG

– SMG Pinpoint Toastmaster – Assault Rifle

Black Mask’s Bulletstorm is by far the strongest weapon we have come across so far. This Infamous minigun, shotgun, or pistol has an incredible intrinsic perk. Each enemy hit with shots from the weapon will have “Black Mask’s Mark” applied to them. This mark will then cause a fiery explosion on these enemies and surrounding enemies if three marks are applied at the same time.

You do have to land these 3 marks within nine seconds but with how many enemies are in encounters, this is not a tricky thing to do, especially with the minigun and pistol variants of this weapon.

This allows for some insane area-of-effect damage and can be combined with other grenades, gear, and weapons to deal immense amounts of damage and make short work of more enemies than you can count. We have been using the minigun variant since early on in the campaign and haven’t let go of it because of how strong this perk is.

Solid augments and the ability to boost its damage at the Hall of Justice also make it an incredibly versatile tool in combat.

The three different variants all perform the same and have the same perk. But, it does mean you can make use of the strong intrinsic ability and damage potential no matter what character you are as everyone has access to at least a minigun, shotgun, or pistol.

You simply cannot go wrong with Black Mask’s Bulletstorm if you stumble upon it while playing.

Bizarro’s Undeath Ray – Notorious Pistol, Shotgun, Sniper Rifle

Another Notorious weapon, Bizzaro’s Undeath Ray is unlocked towards the end of the campaign and no matter whether you get the Sniper Rifle, Shotgun, or Pistol, you are in for a good time. This weapon focuses more on afflictions compared to just pumping out raw damage, but its intrinsic perk is unique.

Critical hits with this weapon will craze the enemy hit, but also remove 10% of your shield. The guns also have an alternate fire that has to be charged by crazing enemies, but shooting enemies Crazed with these Bizzaro Shots will deal damage proportional to the amount of time they have been Crazed by Biazzaro’s Undeath Ray. Therefore, it is really a weapon you want to use sparingly. Switching to it to make use of this perk and then swapping back to something else focused on single-target damage.

By being available in Pistol, Shotgun, or Sniper Rifle form, all characters can use Bizzaro’s Undeath Ray and combine it with a weapon more suited for the alternate range. So, if you are Harley Quinn, rolling with the Pistol variant, why not pair it with a minigun or SMG to deal more damage up close and at larger brute enemies?

It takes some more skill to use due to its self-damaging perk, but it can be combined with better protection skills and grenades to recover shields quickly by shield-breaking enemies to offset this.

As such, this guaranteed drop from the campaign isn’t one to gloss over!

Precise Jailbreaker – SMG

The Precise Jailbreaker comes in as our best SMG choice right now. This SMG is a slower-firing archetype, allowing you to land hits more precisely, while still outputting great damage. It also has a blisteringly fast reload speed and decent mag size, so you won’t have too much downtime.

Its best aspect is the intrinsic talent of the weapon. This instantly generates a 50x combo upon critical counters, which you will have plenty of opportunities to perform in the endgame with the sheer numbers of Braniac’s forces you will face. Reaching that combo amount will unlock almost all of your character perks (unless you have a talent that increases your combo meter beyond 50), boosting your damage, speed, and combat capabilities. It can also be paired with other weapons to land critical counters with the Jailbreaker and then melt brutes and other mechanical enemies with a minigun or sniper rifle.

Additionally, the range of augments you can change at Toyman is extensive, allowing you to craft a fantastic build around this SMG.

Pinpoint Toastmaster – Assault Rifle

Our top assault rifle choice at the moment is the Pinpoint Toastmaster. This gun isn’t too incredible on the face of it. It’s a fairly standard assault rifle with ok damage and accuracy, but nothing that will knock your socks off. However, its intrinsic talent on the gun allows you to spawn a live grenade every 30 seconds on a critical hit which does 100 per cent more damage.

This can easily be a great basis for an explosive-focused character build and it allows you to destroy the shields of large groups of enemies at once from afar or close up. It can also be used to lend a hand to your teammates and co-op partners from a distance as they make their way to a group of enemies or when they are in the middle of performing a Suicide Strike, allowing them to decimate the grunts upon finishing that attack.

That covers our top picks for the best weapons in Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League right now. We will be updating this guide over the coming days as we unlock more rare weapons, dive deeper into the endgame, and unlock some more villain-based gear.

If you are struggling to find a character that you gel with, or want to switch things up, be sure to check out our guide on the best character in Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League for a breakdown of who you should use.