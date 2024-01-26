How to play ‘Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League’ early

It’s been a painfully long wait for Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League. Though it was announced in 2020, a series of delays and setbacks knocked Rocksteady‘s action game further and further back. Finally, we’ll get to jump in next week – and although it doesn’t launch until February 2, there’s a way that some fans will be able to get early access to Kill The Justice League.

That’s because an early access period for Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League will let players jump into the game three days early. But don’t get too excited – it’s not free. Below, we’ll take you through everything you need to know about Kill The Justice League‘s early access and how you can get involved.

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League early access explained

Advertisement

Though Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League‘s official release date is February 2, a 72-hour early access period will let players jump in from January 30.

However, this early access is only available to anyone who pre-orders the deluxe edition of Suicide Squad rather than the standard edition. In the UK, the deluxe edition is priced at £90 – £30 more than the regular game, which is £60.

For anyone who does splash out for the deluxe edition, you’ll automatically be given early access to the game from January 30. On the day, early access will begin at midnight (in your local timezone) for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S owners, while PC users will need to wait until 6PM GMT.

As for everyone else, standard editions of the game will unlock on February 2. In terms of timing, this will again be midnight local time for Xbox Series X|S and PS5, while PC fans won’t be diving in until 6PM GMT.

Looking further ahead, developer Rocksteady has already teased what’s coming to Kill The Justice League after launch – including a playable Joker.