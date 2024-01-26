‘Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League’ Joker release date, abilities, and more

When is the Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League Joker release date? Scheduled to be the first post-launch character available to everyone for free, the iconic villain is set to return, but how long will you have to wait after the initial game’s launch?

The Joker is one of developer Rocksteady‘s most famous villains. Taunting and haunting Batman in the Arkham series even after his death, the ‘Clown Prince of Crime’ has stalked the streets Batman protected for years. However, now he is hopping over to Metropolis, albeit as a different version of the villain.

‘Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League’ Joker release date

The Joker will be released for free to everyone in Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League in March 2023. He will also launch alongside Season 1 Elseworlds content, which includes new DC villain-themed weapons and gear, a new playable environment themed around the Joker himself, new activities, additional boss fights, and more.

We don’t yet have an exact release date for the Joker and the start of Season 1 yet. However, with Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League out on February 2, 2024, we expect Season 1 to release pretty early in March, likely in the first or second week of the month. But, we will keep this article updated with the latest date, as and when we hear a more definite date.

‘Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League’ Joker abilities

The Joker’s abilities are built around his makeshift, rocket-powered umbrella that allows him to glide across Metropolis, skate across the ground, and knock enemies out of the way as he speeds on past them.

Success as the Joker is about consistently moving around and making the most of his frantic abilities and mixed horizontal and vertical gameplay. Expect Rocksteady to go in-depth in more detail in more detail on the Joker’s kit as we get closer to his release.

As each season will pull in a character from a different DC universe, these new playable characters will have their backstories and abilities separate from what has previously happened in Rocksteady’s Arkham-verse. For example, the Joker was a part of the Suicide Squad in the Elseworld he is from, so he is pretty willing to help Deadshot, Harley, Captain Boomerang, and King Shark out.

Additionally, seasons will be split into two episodes, and Season 1 looks to either introduce or revolve around Two-Face and Scarecrow. With four seasons a year, each one should last 3 months and therefore we expect episodes to last around 6 weeks.

If you are planning to jump in ahead of Season 1’s release then be sure to read up on how Rocksteady has crafted their biggest game to date with Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League.