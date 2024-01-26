PS5 and Xbox Series X|S players don’t need to worry about the Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League PC requirements we’ll be talking about, but they’re essential for anyone buying it on Steam. If you’re not sure whether your computer can run Suicide Squad, you can check the game’s official PC requirements below.

First of all, good news: it’s surprisingly easy to run, especially compared to more demanding games that have launched in recent months. That being said, it’s still worth checking below to see whether your PC meets developer Rocksteady‘s minimum, recommended or ultra specs.

Official Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League PC requirements

Advertisement

Below, we’ve gathered up three sets of requirements provided by Rocksteady. We’ve also outlined how you can expect to run the game in each category.

Minimum (30 FPS)

A system that meets these requirements will run Suicide Squad at 30 frames per second (FPS) in 1080p resolution, with graphics set to minimum.

CPU: Intel I5 – 8400K / AMD Ryzen 5 1600

Intel I5 – 8400K / AMD Ryzen 5 1600 GPU: Nvidia GTX 1070 / AMD Radeon RX Vega 56

Nvidia GTX 1070 / AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 RAM: 16GB, dual channel

16GB, dual channel Must run on an SSD

Minimum (60 FPS)

With these, you’ll be able to handle Suicide Squad at 60 FPS, 1080p resolution, and the minimum graphics preset.

CPU: Intel I7 – 9700K / AMD Ryzen 7 5800X

Intel I7 – 9700K / AMD Ryzen 7 5800X GPU: Nvidia RTX 2060 / AMD RX 5700 XT

Nvidia RTX 2060 / AMD RX 5700 XT RAM: 16GB, dual channel

16GB, dual channel Must run on an SSD

Recommended

This will run Suicide Squad at 60 FPS, 1440p resolution, and medium graphics.

CPU: Intel I7 – 10700K / AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D

Intel I7 – 10700K / AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D GPU: Nvidia RTX 2080 / AMD RX 6800 XT

Nvidia RTX 2080 / AMD RX 6800 XT RAM: 16GB, dual channel

16GB, dual channel Must run on an SSD

Ultra

Finally, these system requirements will run Suicide Squad at 60 FPS, 4K resolution, and high graphics.

CPU: Intel I7 – 12700K / AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D

Intel I7 – 12700K / AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D GPU: Nvidia RTX 3080 / AMD RX 7900 XT

Nvidia RTX 3080 / AMD RX 7900 XT RAM: 16GB, dual channel

16GB, dual channel Must run on an SSD

As we mentioned, Kill The Justice League looks like it will be fairly easy to run when it launches on February 2. That may come as a surprise to some fans – especially because this is Rocksteady’s “biggest game” yet.