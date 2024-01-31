Are ‘Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League’ servers down?

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League servers have been dropping intermittently during the game’s early access phase. Because of the game’s online-only requirement, Kill The Justice League is unplayable whenever servers are down.

If you’re having issues playing Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, we’ll be using this article to keep track of the game’s server downtime or scheduled maintenance – that way, you’ll be able to see whenever there are global issues or if it’s just your own internet playing up.

Currently, Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League servers are online for early access players and no issues are being reported.

Advertisement

However, scheduled maintenance meant the game was offline intermittently on Monday (January 29) and Tuesday (January 30). The first instance was due to a bug that caused players to automatically complete Kill The Justice League when it was booted up, while yesterday’s was due to scheduled maintenance.

It’s not all bad news, though. Players affected, who have been playing the game early by pre-ordering the £90 deluxe edition, were gifted LuthorCoins (in-game currency) worth £16 as an apology for server outages.

“Thank you for being one of our first console players during early access of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League,” said developer Rocksteady through an in-game notification (as spotted by VGC). “We recognize that you’ve been patient with us during our initial launch server updates and we’d like to show our appreciation for your patience with a special gift of 2000 LuthorCoins. Thank you again!”

While only a limited number of fans are in Metropolis right now, it remains to be seen how Rocksteady’s servers will handle a larger number of players jumping into Kill The Justice League when it launches fully on February 2. We’ll be keeping this article updated through launch, so check back if you’re having issues accessing the game.