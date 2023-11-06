‘Super Mario RPG’ release date, gameplay and latest news

1996’s Super Mario RPG is getting a modern facelift, with Nintendo’s upcoming remake set to arrive later this month. While the Nintendo Switch release looks to keep a lot of the hallmarks and charm of the original game, significant graphical updates will ensure it looks fresh for a whole new audience. Whether you’re a new or returning fan of Mario’s first role-playing game (RPG), Nintendo has shared plenty to keep players excited ahead of launch.

Below, we’ve gathered everything you need to know about Super Mario RPG – including its release date, available platforms, latest news, and the trailers that have been shared since its announcement earlier in the year.

Super Mario RPG release date and platforms

Advertisement

After being announced during June’s Nintendo Direct, Super Mario RPG will officially launch on November 17, 2023.

As for platforms, this is a Nintendo console exclusive meaning that it will only be available on the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED at launch.

Trailers

There have been two trailers for Super Mario RPG so far. The first was the Nintendo Direct reveal trailer, showcasing the game’s reimagined design and art style alongside some familiar characters and battle mechanics. Check it out below:

The second trailer is focused on the game’s battle systems, and covers some new and returning features that will arrive with the remake.

Gameplay

Advertisement

Players are tasked with exploring the game’s setting, the Star Road, and taking on bad guys in turn-based combat. During combat, you’ll use Action Commands to order your teammates around. Timed button presses are set to make a key difference in battles, with accurate taps making your Action Commands much more powerful, resulting in critical hits that damage all opposing enemies instead of a single target.

What’s more, these successful hits fill a gauge that, when full, will allow you to unleash a special triple character move. These moves are team-dependent and will change as you swap out members of your crew.

The battle-specific trailer also hinted at something akin to a new game plus, where players can return to previous bosses for a rematch – with the difficulty turned up for a greater challenge.

Latest news

As we’re just weeks away from launching, here’s the latest news surrounding Nintendo’s next major remake.

In other Mario news, Nintendo’s favourite plumber recently starred in Super Mario Bros. Wonder – which we praised in our four-star review.