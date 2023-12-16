In Mojang Studios’ Minecraft, you’ll meet a plethora of animals that you can tame and breed to help you on your journey. Ocelots can protect players, parrots help detect nearby mobs, while rabbits can be used for harvesting materials. If you’re looking for a way to get around, though, you’ll want to get yourself a horse who’ll help you go faster and jump higher than before. But there’s a catch – you’ll need to learn how to tame a horse in Minecraft before you can ride it.

With or without a horse, Minecraft puts players into a game of survival – one that requires them to gather natural resources from the land around them and stay safe against the monsters that spawn in the different Biomes. As players explore, they’ll learn how to build shelters, cook food, trade goods and breed animals, all with the aim of making it through another night.

How to tame a horse in Minecraft

First off, you’re going to have to find a horse to turn into your tamed companion. You’ll be able to spot the animals roaming in herds of as many as six in the Biomes, which include the Plains, Savanna, Savanna Plateau, Sunflower Plains, Villages and Windswept Savanna.

Once you’ve found your desired horse, taming them is simple – you’ve just got to jump on its back. Some horses might buck you off at first, but will soon be tamed if you keep trying. You’ll know a horse is tamed when they don’t buck you off and when hearts appear above them. Their hunger bar will also turn into a health bar – unlike other animals in Minecraft, you don’t need to feed your horse.

Now your horse is tamed, you can ride it if you own a saddle. Head to your inventory and equip the item before transferring it to the horse, and you’ve now got complete control over where your four-legged friend heads.