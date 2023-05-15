The Paraglider in Tears of the Kingdom functions much in the same way as in the last game. The thing to note here is that you will not start with it in your possession, making the tutorial section quite tricky for those that hate climbing. Thankfully, it doesn’t take long for the Paraglider to become available, however.

You see, you’ll receive the Paraglider after arriving in Hyrule, and after completing a short main mission. The Paraglider is absolutely essential for exploring, so consider following the main path for a few hours or so after beating the tutorial. You’ll pick up new functions for your Purah Pad along the way, and learn more about where the game wants you to go.

Here’s where to get the Paraglider in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, as well as a bit of info on how to use it. Note that you will need to push through the opening section on the Sky Islands before you’ll be able to reach Hyrule’s ground map.

How to get the Paraglider in Tears of the Kingdom

Tears of the Kingdom’s opening 2 or 3 hours take place on a huge Sky Island map. You will need to visit Shrines to power up your new arm, while learning the abilities that you’ll be using for the rest of the game. Once this section is complete, you will dive down to ground-level. This is where you can pick up the Paraglider.

We’ve marked the location you’re looking for on the map above, but you will not have full access to this region’s map yet. Head towards Hyrule castle, and you will see a small settlement, found South of the main gate. Generally, you will land South of Lookout Landing after your first descent from the sky islands. Head North and you will come across Lookout Landing.

Upon arriving at Lookout Landing, you will be told to go and see Purah, she is up at the observatory to the North of the settlement. She will send you further North, to find Captain Hoz. Just exit Lookout Landing via the North and follow the road up and into the castle area. You can use Ultrahand to open the main gate and continue.

You just need to follow the road around, and then climb up to the first gate that you are directed towards. Speak to Hoz, and then make your way back to Purah. She will reward you with the Paraglider.

How to use the Paraglider in Tears of the Kingdom

To use the Paraglider in Tears of the Kingdom, just press B while in the air. This can be after a jump, while falling, or while in a wind current/gust. Once your glider is open, you’ll see a green stamina gauge. This will slowly deplete as you hand from the glider. Once you’re out of stamina, you will let go, so make sure to be close to the ground when this happens.

The Paraglider is an essential tool, allowing you to ride wind currents, and glide to far away destinations. Experiment with it in the early hours to get a better idea of its limits, and always keep a stamina elixir or two on you at all times to prevent fall damage and death.

That’s how to get the Paraglider in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. For more help with the game, be sure to check out our guide on how many Shrines there are in Tears of the Kingdom.

