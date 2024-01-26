How to solve ‘Tekken 8’ out of video memory issues

Tekken 8 is finally out and while everyone was hoping to get in smoothly, that hasn’t been the case. A number of players are reporting Tekken 8 out of video memory issues and crashing issues as they look to jump on in the first few days of launch.

Thankfully, some smart players on Steam have already come up with some ways to solve this issue so you can jump into the game and begin fighting.

There are a few ways you can try to solve out-of-video memory issues in Tekken 8:

Update your drivers

Launching the game with the ‘-windowmode’ command in launch options

Launch the game in 1280×720

Set a frame-rate cap in your graphics card’s control panel of 60 fps

Uninstall and reinstall

The first thing you should always do is check that your drivers are updated and you have the latest ones. If not, grab them through and restart your PC. The next two tips actually come from the demo, where a similar issue occurred.

Players on Reddit suggested to launch the game in windowed mode using the ‘-windowmode’ command in the launch options on Steam, where you can also choose to launch the game in 1280x720p, a much lower resolution.

These worked for a select few people during the demo, so they may work for you. However, others reported that this didn’t work for them. Alternatively, you can keep an eye on this Steam forum thread from the launch of the game, where people are discussing their issues and ways they have fixed the problem, such as setting a frame rate cap.

This appears to be happening primarily for people who have new or extremely recent and powerful GPUs and the game not realising how much video memory you have. Users are reporting other Unreal Engine games having similar issues initially, like Remnant 2. Unfortunately, this seems to be a random issue with a number of ways it could be fixed, or might persist anyway depending on your hardware set-up. The last option you have is to reinstall the game on PC.

Players on consoles also experiencing crashing issues can’t use a lot of these fixes. However, it is worth reinstalling the game to see if that solves any issues.

Hopefully, Bandai Namco will implement a fix for this fairly soon and roll out a patch as it seems to be a pretty widespread issue. With no definitive way to solve it too, it will potentially mean a lot of players have a disappointing start to their Tekken 8 career.

The best way to keep up to date with any updates is to stay tuned to the Tekken 8 Twitter. If you are on the fence about getting the game, take a read through our four-star Tekken 8 review.