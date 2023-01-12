‘Tekken 8’ trailers, gameplay and all of the latest news

Tekken 8 was revealed late last year, at a Sony State of Play. The announcement trailer showed off the new graphics and visuals, which are a nice step up from the last game. So far, we’ve only seen a couple of trailers, and very little gameplay. Aside from a blog post on the PS Blog, there hasn’t been much in the way of system reveals or character rosters either.

As we get closer to a possible Tekken 8 release date, Bandai Namco is likely to reveal more and more on the game. This page will serve as a hub for all of the latest news and rumours, and will be regularly updated to reflect recent announcements.

For now, here’s everything we know about Tekken 8 so far, including a look at trailers, a character list, and some news from the developer.

Release date

Tekken 8 does not currently have a release date. So far, we’ve seen an announcement, followed by a brief showing at The Game Awards 2022. Considering we’re not far from the reveal, it’s likely that Tekken 8 is still a ways off. We’ll have to wait for an official release date announcement, which will be added to this section, of course.

Trailer

The first trailer that was shown for Tekken 8 was the announcement trailer. You can view it above this paragraph. It gives very little away, but does confirm the return of Jin.

At The Game Awards 2022, Tekken 8 received another trailer. This one was much longer, and showed off some of the fighters that will return for this instalment. In terms of story, it looks as tho Jin will be going after Kazuya.

Gameplay

Tekken 8 gameplay can be seen briefly in The Game Awards 2022 trailer. These segments are hyper-stylised and edited, but do show what the game will look like in action. Of course, expect HUD elements, and a different camera perspective to what has been shown so far.

Characters

Eight characters have been conformed for Tekken 8’s roster. You’ll find them listed below:

Kazuya

Jin

Paul Pheonix

King

Jun Kazama

Lars

Jack 8

Marshall Law

More characters will likely be revealed as we get closer to an eventual release date. You’ll find this list updated with all of the new characters, and the returning ones.

Latest news

As news is announced for Tekken 8, you’ll find it below. Here’s all of the latest news on the upcoming fighting game:

That’s all you need to know about Tekken 8. As more info is revealed, we’ll update this page. For now, we’re waiting on deeper gameplay showcases, and a roster of course.

