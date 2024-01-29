How to turn off Special Style in ‘Tekken 8’

Tekken 8 introduces a lot of new mechanics, modes, and systems for players like the Arcade Quest, Heat meter, and Tornado Attacks. One of those new systems is Special Style, but not everyone is a fan of it.

This new control style can be activated at any time with a single button press and offers up an easier path to performing special moves and achieving longer combos in fights. For example, each button is given an assigned attack type, such as Triangle or Y for launcher combos and attacks. Mashing the button can then extend these attacks or perform different moves depending on the state of your character.

To turn off Special Style in Tekken 8 simply go to your controller/key bindings in the game’s options and remove the binding for the ‘Special Style’ control. This means there is no way for you to activate the control scheme in a match. There isn’t a way to completely disable it in the options menu aside from this.

This system is largely aimed at new players or those who aren’t able to keep up with the high demand and skill that fighting games require. It effectively provides a less complex experience but at the cost of being able to perform some more complex juggle combos and moves. However, it can also be used by skilled players if you don’t feel like you can land all the hits in a combo perfectly to assist you in the moment.

Much like other fighting games in recent years, these simplified controls are a great way to broaden the audience of the genre and get new people in and hooked, without having them hit a brick wall in the first hour or two of trying to learn a character. Street Fighter 6 offered up a similar “Modern” control scheme.

So, if you aren’t a fan or it is getting in the way of you performing at your peak, then that is how you can effectively disable Special Style. If you are jumping in, be sure to take a read through how you can solve any “out of video memory” issues in Tekken 8 which have been popping up for several players since launch.