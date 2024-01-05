How to damage players with arena carriables in ‘The Finals’

Daily challenges and weekly challenges are your main source of XP in The Finals, used to unlock tiers of the Battle Pass, rewards, and cosmetics. But, occasionally you may have been handed The Finals arena carriables challenge, which is one of the trickier ones to complete.

Thanks to the fast movement, and the game not always tracking when you do damage with these, it can be a pain to try and rack up damage with these carriables. But, there are some tactics you can employ to land hits more consistently with any of the cylindrical carriables that count.

The five different arena carriables are Goo cylinders, Fire cylinders, Explosive cylinders, Gas cylinders, and Smoke cylinders. Each one when blown up will have a different effect, but some of these are ones you want to prioritise throwing when trying to complete this challenge.

To deal damage with arena carriables in The Finals, you want to pick it up with the grab button and then release it while aiming at an enemy or gadget. Ideally, you want to use Explosive, Gas, or Fire Cylinders to deal damage as these cause area-of-effect attacks or deal direct damage.

Similarly, aim for opponents directly and try to hit them with the cylinders to do extra damage or more consistent damage. You can also aim at turrets with Explosive cylinders to do damage against a stationary target. These are some of the most used gadgets, so it can be easier to land hits against these than enemies.

Tips to complete the Carried Away challenge in ‘The Finals’

This weekly challenge requires you to deal 500 damage with arena carriables in matches in The Finals. At first glance, this might not seem like much, but you generally only do 50-150 damage with each cylinder you land near or on an enemy. Factor in that not all cylinders will hit an enemy and this can take a while.

But, to do this challenge, you need to:

Focus on grabbing as many carriables as you can – During matches, put down your gun and search around for carriables on the streets, in rooms, and hidden behind objects, taking them with you to throw for the majority of the match.

– During matches, put down your gun and search around for carriables on the streets, in rooms, and hidden behind objects, taking them with you to throw for the majority of the match. Prioritise Explosive cylinders – Explosive cylinders are the most consistent way of dealing damage because, well they explode. So, if you see one lying around, always try and use it over anything else. It’s worth walking down a nearby alley to see if there is one as well.

– Explosive cylinders are the most consistent way of dealing damage because, well they explode. So, if you see one lying around, always try and use it over anything else. It’s worth walking down a nearby alley to see if there is one as well. Make the most of players defending their cashouts – Oftentimes, opponents will be sat in corners, or enclosed areas as they defend their cashouts. Try to find openings, or destroy walls to expose them, allowing you to throw cylinders directly at them.

– Oftentimes, opponents will be sat in corners, or enclosed areas as they defend their cashouts. Try to find openings, or destroy walls to expose them, allowing you to throw cylinders directly at them. Don’t throw as soon as you see an enemy – Wasting a cylinder can oftentimes get you nothing in return. Even if you spot an enemy, make sure they are in a spot where the cylinder has a chance to hit them. If, not put the cylinder down and use your gun until another opportunity arises.

– Wasting a cylinder can oftentimes get you nothing in return. Even if you spot an enemy, make sure they are in a spot where the cylinder has a chance to hit them. If, not put the cylinder down and use your gun until another opportunity arises. Attach C4 to Explosive cylinders – Create a bigger explosion by attaching a C4 to an Explosive cylinder, potentially dealing more damage if it hits an opponent.

Despite these tips, due to the nature of the destructible environments in the game, sometimes the game might not always register damage an opponent takes as coming from your carriable. The tracking here is inconsistent currently. But, with these tips and some perseverance you will complete the challenge.

Given its success, The Finals has been suffering from a wave of cheaters since its launch and back in December the developer said it couldn’t ban them due to technical issues.