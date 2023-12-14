In The Finals, a multiplayer, free-to-play first-person shooter from Embark Studios, destruction is the name of the game. But what fun is blowing worlds to bits if you’re doing it alone? Sure, you’ve got a team of anonymous strangers assisting you, but the whole explosive experience would be elevated if you could turn on crossplay and team up with your pals.

The game is centred around a televised virtual combat game show, with the studio’s vision for it inspired by both The Hunger Games and Gladiator. Teams win by collecting the most money, while currency can be earned by eliminating other players, taking on missions and more. Should you get killed, though, you’ll be turned into a statue that your teammates can carry around or choose to revive them.

Does The Finals have crossplay?

Get ready to do battle – The Finals does come with crossplay functionality. The feature allows players to face off against their friends, regardless of what console or platform they are playing on. The game’s crossplay supports PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S platforms, with players able to team up together or take on their mates – or strangers – as opponents.

The Finals also supports cross-progressions, which means players can pick up where they left off on a different platform, as long as they’re logged into the same account. To benefit from this feature, you must first link your main console account to an Embark account.

You don’t have to sign up to crossplay if you don’t want to, though. The Finals allows players to toggle the functionality off – just head to the settings menu and look under the gameplay section for crossplay. If crossplay is turned off, you’ll still be able to play against others – but you’ll be put together with those playing on the same system as you.