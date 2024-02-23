Everything we know about ‘The Finals’ Season 2

When is The Finals Season 2 release date? What can you expect from the season? Will we get new gear and guns? Well, this article will answer all those questions and serve as a hub for everything you need to know about the new season.

We are just a few short weeks away from the new season and it is likely to be a big shakeup for the multiplayer shooter, especially now that a lot of issues and bugs have been ironed out.

‘The Finals’ Season 2 release date

The Finals Season 2 is set to release on March 14, 2024, on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The season will last for around three months and end in mid-June 2024, following on from the length of the previous season.

Advertisement

The image below shows you where you can see the length left in the season in the game’s menu. The image was taken on February 23, 2024.

‘The Finals’ Season 2 content

Season 2 of The Finals will add a brand new 12-page battle pass for you to level up throughout the three-month-long season. Beyond the pass, we don’t have any teases as to whether or not we will get any new maps, modes, weapons, or gadgets. However, we would be surprised if there aren’t any new tools for your arsenal and arenas to play in.

It does appear that the game will add a bit of Embark‘s traditional wartime shooter legacy to the game. In a leak earlier this year from Reddit, The Loadout spotted a secret message in a datamined video that says “seek the truth beyond the walls.” This was then followed up in another report by The Loadout which highlighted some of the new cosmetics in the game which look like real soldiers and guns are from the “real world” and that they have been brought into the “virtual world.

Could this mean we are getting a set of cosmetics themed around real-life guns and soldier attire? After all, a large chunk of Embark’s developers worked on the Battlefield series, and the game’s setting is very much contained within its game show set-up right now.

Advertisement

So, with The Finals looking like it will step outside of its game show theme, at least partially, we could be in for a big shift in Season 2 when it releases in March. If you want to prepare yourself for the new season, check out our The Finals best weapons tier list to see what guns currently outrank everything else.