How to upgrade ‘The Last Of Us Part 2’ to Remastered on PS5

The Last Of Us Part 2 Remastered is just days away from launching, with the post-apocalyptic sequel returning with new features and graphical tweaks on January 19. If you already own The Last Of Us Part 2 on PS4, you’ll be able to snag the Remastered edition via a £10 upgrade – here’s what you need to do.

First, it’s worth mentioning that you’ll need a PS5 to play The Last Of Us Part 2 Remastered. This means that if you’re strictly on PS4, you shouldn’t buy the upgrade even if you own the original game. That being said, the upgrade isn’t a time-sensitive deal – which means it will be waiting if you do decide to get a PS5 later on.

Upgrading to The Last Of Us Part 2 Remastered

If you already own The Last Of Us Part 2, you can upgrade to Remastered by heading over to the PlayStation Store on your console or browser. From January 19, you should have the option to upgrade your game to Remastered for £10.

While it’s simple enough if you own the game digitally, anyone with a physical edition of The Last Of Us Part 2 will need to insert their disc into their PS5 to upgrade. Additionally, the disc needs to be inside your PS5 every time you want to play the game – so an upgrade is only available if you have the pricier PS5 with a disc drive.

As for what the £10 upgrade gets you, the highlight for many will be a new No Return game mode. In this, you can play a bunch of characters from both The Last Of Us games and try to get them through a series of combat encounters alive.

Outside of that, expect slightly improved visuals, some lost levels with developer commentary, and a free-play mode for Ellie’s guitar.

If you’re on the fence about upgrading, check out our review of The Last Of Us Part 2 Remastered here.