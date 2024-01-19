‘The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered’ trophy list: all new and returning trophies

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered is finally here and alongside a number of smaller additions, Naughty Dog has added a new roguelike mode called No Return. And, to keep players hooked on the new content, the studio has included a dozen ‘No Return’ trophies in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered‘s trophy list.

Platinum hunters, don’t have to worry though as the trophies have been included as a downloadable content (DLC) list and won’t affect your save data transfer from popping the Platinum Trophy right away if you do carry your data over from the PS4.

Overall, the No Return trophies aren’t too tricky. However, they will require a lot of runs through the mode with each mod, defeating each boss, and managing to squeeze through an encounter with an S rank. You will need to complete a Daily Run of the mode on Grounded, however, which will be your biggest challenge.

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered trophy list

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered trophy list is as follows:

Every Last One of Them – Collect all trophies (Platinum)

– Complete the story (Gold) Survival Expert – Learn all player upgrades (Gold)

– Fully upgrade all weapons (Gold) Archivist – Find all artifacts and journal entries (Gold)

– Find all trading cards (Gold) Numismatist – Find all coins (Gold)

– Find all workbenches (Gold) Mechanist – Fully upgrade a weapon (Silver)

– Learn all player upgrades in one branch (Silver) Safecracker – Unlock every safe (Silver)

– Visit every location in downtown Seattle (Silver) Journeyman – Find all training manuals (Silver)

– Learn 25 player upgrades (Silver) High Caliber – Find all weapons (Silver)

– Find 12 workbenches (Silver) Tools of the Trade – Craft every item (Bronze)

– Upgrade a weapon (Bronze) Apprentice – Learn a player upgrade (Bronze)

– Find 5 trading cards (Bronze) Mint Condition – Find 5 coins (Bronze)

– Put a hat on your companion (Bronze) Sharpshooter – Win the marksmanship competition (Bronze)

– Earn the high score in the archery game (Bronze) Relic of the Sages – Find the Strange Artifact (Bronze)

– Find the Engraved Ring (Bronze) Dig Two Graves – Complete the story on Grounded. (Silver) [Grounded DLC List]

– Complete the story with any Permadeath setting (Bronze) [Grounded DLC List] Mixed Bag – Get kills with 5 different weapons in an Assault encounter in No Return (Bronze) [No Return DLC List]

– Kill 12 enemies in a Hunted encounter in No Return (Bronze) [No Return DLC List] Got Your Back – Win a round of Holdout without your ally falling below 70% health in No Return (Bronze) [No Return DLC List]

– Open the safe in Capture without killing any enemies in No Return (Bronze) [No Return DLC List] Roll Call – Win a run with every character in No Return (Bronze) [No Return DLC List]

– Complete an encounter with each Mod in No Return (Bronze) [No Return DLC List] Risk Taker – Complete five gambits in one run of No Return (Bronze) [No Return DLC List]

– Beat all bosses (Bronze) [No Return DLC List] Team Ellie – Complete all Ellie faction challenge tracks (Bronze) [No Return DLC List]

– Complete all Abby faction challenge tracks (Bronze) [No Return DLC List] True Strength – Get an S rank on an encounter (Bronze) [No Return DLC List]

– Win a Daily Run of No Return (Bronze) [No Return DLC List] May Your Death Be Swift – Win a Daily Run of No Return on Grounded difficulty (Gold) [No Return DLC List]

Like the original game on PS4, you will still need to find practically everything in the core campaign to snag that Platinum Trophy, so if you fancy a replay, don’t transfer your save data over, so you can collect the trophies again.

If you are looking to spend some additional time in the No Return mode, or the new Lost Levels, why not read up on how the former was inspired by Vampire Survivors and Hades during the remaster’s development?