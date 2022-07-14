‘The Last Of Us Remake’ release date, gameplay, platforms and everything we know

The Last Of Us Remake was officially announced during Summer Game Fest 2022. It looks set to bring the classic PS3 game into the modern era, with new visuals and slight tweaks to gameplay. This is all to bring it more in line with its sequel, improving combat and shooting while still preserving the original story. It’s been named The Last Of Us Part 1, and will include the Left Behind DLC.

During the reveal, we learned a fair bit about the new remake, including a release date and what platforms it will be releasing on. There was also a cinematic trailer which showed off the upgrade to the graphics, and it looks pretty impressive.

To keep you up to date with the latest news released for The Last Of Us Part 1, we’ve collected all of the official info released by Sony so far, and will continue to update this page as we hear more. Let’s take a look at what’s in store.

Latest News

As new details are revealed for The Last Of Us Remake, we’ll add our coverage to the list below:

The Last Of Us Remake release date

The Last Of Us Remake will launch September 2, 2022 on PS5. The PC version will follow sometime after, with no further details on when exactly this will be. We’ll be sure to update this page once we hear more on a The Last Of Us Remake PC release date.

Platforms

The Last Of Us Part 1 will release on PS5 first, but there is indeed a PC version too. So far, we don’t have much info on the PC version, only that it is ‘currently in development.’ Sony has been releasing PlayStation games on the PC for a couple of years now, but they always launch later than the PS5/PS4 versions. We’ll likely hear more this year.

Gameplay

Currently, no gameplay has been shown for The Last Of Us Part 1. Luckily, we do know that gameplay will be shown in the next couple of months, as per a Tweet from Naughty Dog. You can check it out below:

We're looking forward to showing you more of the amazing visuals, tech, and gameplay the team has worked on in the next couple of months up to launch. Stay tuned! https://t.co/e2yJeMpj9J — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) July 12, 2022

Trailers

The Last Of Us Remake was announced alongside a lengthy cinematic trailer. It really shows off the graphical upgrades that the game has received, and you’ll see many iconic scenes from the original game. This is the only trailer we have at the moment, but we will see more in the months leading up to launch.

That’s all you need to know about The Last Of Us Part 1 Remake. For more on The Last Of Us, check out our article on the multiplayer game set in the series that’s currently in development.

Is it coming to PS4?

Unfortunately, The Last Of Us Part 1 will not be coming to PlayStation 4. This is probably because the PS4 already had its own version of The Last Of Us, which remastered the game for that console. On the console side of things, it’s PS5 only for this one, I’m afraid.

