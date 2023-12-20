‘The Sims 4’ cheats: every cheat code for Xbox, PS4, PS5 and PC

It might have been almost a decade since The Sims 4 launched, but its popularity has yet to seriously decline. Is it any wonder when you can have endless fun creating whole lives – from the realistic to the surreal – with your Sim and their family and friends? If you’re down to cheat, a wealth of The Sims 4 cheat codes can make that experience even greater too.
To use any cheat code in The Sims 4, you’ll need to first enable cheats in the game. If you’re on PC, press down ctrl (or command on Mac) + shift + c and then type testingcheats on into the cheat console. To disable, retype the phrase, replacing on with off.
On PS4/5 and Xbox One/Series X, press all shoulder and trigger buttons at the same time – i.e. L1, R1, L2 and R2 on PS4/5 or LB, RB, LT and RT on Xbox. The cheat console will then appear and you’ll type in the same phrase as PC users. Use cheats on console wisely – you won’t be able to win trophies or earn achievements with them on.
The Sims 4 cheat codes for Xbox, PS4, PS5 and PC
Cheat codes for The Sims 4 allow you to increase your skill levels, get promoted in your career, kill your Sim and much more. Here is the full list of The Sims 4 cheat codes for Xbox, PS4, PS5 and PC.
Money cheats
- Rosebud – get 1,000 simoleons
- Kaching – get 1,000 simoleons
- Motherlode – get 50,000 simoleons
- Money [amount] – sets the active household’s funds to the amount entered
- sims.modify_funds [+/-][amount] – adds or takes away the amount entered from the active household’s funds
- household.autopay_bills true – enables monthly bill payments
- household.autopay_bills false – disables monthly bill payments
Build Mode cheats
- FreeRealEstate On – build anywhere for free
- FreeRealEstate Off – turns off the above function
- bb.moveobjects on – move objects anywhere
- bb.enablefreebuild – build anywhere
- bb.ignoregameplayunlocksentitlement – unlocks any locked career items in Build Mode
- bb.showhiddenobjects – shows you hidden objects and lets you buy them
Stats cheats
- stats.set_skill_level [skilltype] [1-10] – increase your stats in a given skill, using the below codes:
- Major_Fishing
- Major_Mischief
- Major_Guitar
- Major_Reaping
- Major_Programming
- Major_Gardening
- Major_GourmetCooking
- Major_Comedy
- Major_Charisma
- Major_Writing
- Major_VideoGaming
- Major_Violin
- Major_RocketScience
- Major_Painting
- Major_Piano
- Major_Logic
- Major_Handiness
- Major_HomestyleCooking
- Major_Bartending
- Major_Dj
- Skill_Fitness
- Skill_Child_Social
- Skill_Child_Motor
- Skill_Child_Creativity
- Skill_Child_Mental
Pregnancy cheats
- sims.add_buff buff_pregnancy_trimester1 – make Sim or Ghost pregnant in first trimester
- sims.add_buff buff_pregnancy_trimester2 – make Sim or Ghost pregnant in second trimester
- sims.add_buff buff_pregnancy_trimester3 – make Sim or Ghost pregnant in third trimester
- sims.add_buff buff_pregnancy_inlabor – make Sim or Ghost go into labour
Relationship cheats
- relationship.create_friends_for_sim – create a new Sim with 100% friendship
- modifyrelationship ‘entire Sim name 1’ ‘entire Sim name 2’ 100 ltr_friendship_main – 100% positive friendship created between two specific Sims
- modifyrelationship ‘entire Sim name 1’ ‘entire Sim name 2’ 100 ltr_romance_main – 100% positive romance created between two specific Sims
Death cheats
- death.toggle true – Sims cannot die
- death.toggle false – Sims can die
- sims.add_buff buff_death_electrocution_warning – Sim dies from electrocution
- sims.add_buff buff_mortified – Sim dies from embarrassment within five hours
- sims.add_buff buff_motives_hunger_starving – Sim starves to death within one day
- sims.add_buff Ghostly – Sim becomes a ghost in four hours
- stats.set_stat commodity_Vampire_SunExposure -100 – kills a Vampire sim
Motive cheats
- sims.give_satisfaction_points ‘X’ – gives a Sim the amount of satisfaction points specified
- fillmotive motive_energy – refill Sim’s energy
- fillmotive motive_fun – refill Sim’s fun
- fillmotive motive_hunger – refill Sim’s hunger
- fillmotive motive_hygiene – refill Sim’s hygiene
- fillmotive motive_social – refill Sim’s social gauge
- sims.fill_all_commodities – refill all of a Sim’s gauges
Career cheats
- aspirations.complete_current_milestone – immediately complete a current goal
- careers.add_career ‘X’ – add specified career
- careers.promote ‘X’ – promotes a Sim
- careers.retire ‘X’ – gives a Sim early retirement
Careers you can choose from:
- Activist – politician
- Actor – acting
- Astronaut – astronaut
- Athletic – athlete
- Business – business person
- Criminal – criminal
- Careers_adult_critic – critic
- Culinary – chef
- Detective – detective
- Doctor – doctor
- Entertainer – entertainer
- Painter – painter
- Scientist – scientist
- SecretAgent – secret agent
- SocialMedia – social media
- Influencer – style influencer
- TechGuru – tech guru
- Writer – writer
For teen Sims:
- Teen_Babysitter – babysitter
- Teen_barista – barista
- Teen_fastfood – Fast food employee
- Scout – scout
- Teen_manual – manual labourer
- Teen_retail – retail employee
Interaction cheats
- Cheat Need > Make Happy – set your Sim’s mood to happy
- Cheat Need > Enable Need Decay or Disable Need Decay – allows or prevents your Sim from Need changes
- Reset Object – reset the status of your Sim or objects
- Add to Family – puts a Sim into your family
- Modify in CAS – allows you to change a Sim in Create-a-Sim
- Make Dirty or Make Clean – clean an object or make it dirty
- Teleport Sim – move your Sim anywhere
- Make Head – make any item your Sim’s head
- resetsim [firstname lastname] – reset a stuck Sim
UI cheats
- headlineeffects on/off – controls headline effects
- hovereffects on/off – controls the hover effect
- fullscreenToggle – toggle between full screen on PC
- fps on/off – show/hide current frames per second
Work cheats
- stats.set_skill_level retail_workethic [1-5] – adjust work ethic skill
- stats.set_skill_level retail_maintenance [1-5] – adjust maintenance skill
- stats.set_skill_level retail_sales [1-5] – adjust sales skill
Retail store owner cheats
- bucks.unlock_perk AdditionalWorker_1 true – adds one additional employee
- bucks.unlock_perk AdditionalWorker_2 true – adds second additional employee
- bucks.unlock_perk CheckoutSpeed_Large true – faster checkouts (large)
- bucks.unlock_perk CheckoutSpeed_Small true – Faster Checkouts (small)
- bucks.unlock_perk CustomerBrowseTime true – Curious Shopper
- bucks.unlock_perk CustomerPurchaseIntent true – Serious Shopper
- bucks.unlock_perk DescreaseRestockingCost true – Cheaper Restocking
- bucks.unlock_perk ImproveRetailSocials true – Slick Salesman
- bucks.unlock_perk InstantRestock true – Instant Restocking
- bucks.unlock_perk PedestalMimic true – Provocative Pedestal
- bucks.unlock_perk RegisterMimic true – Register of Tomorrow
- bucks.unlock_perk RestockSpeed_Large true – Faster Restocking (large)
- bucks.unlock_perk RestockSpeed_Small true – Faster Restocking (small)
- bucks.unlock_perk RetailOutfit true – Snazzy Shirt
- bucks.unlock_perk SignageMimic true – Stunning Sign
- bucks.unlock_perk StorePlacard_1 true – Placard: My First Simoleon
- bucks.unlock_perk StorePlacard_2 true – Placard: Fobbs 500
- bucks.unlock_perk SureSaleSocial true – Sure Sale
- DecreaseRestocking_Temporary true – Superfluous Surplus
- ImprovementManagementSocials true – Mega Manager
Parenthood cheats
- stats.set_stat lifeSkillStatistic_ConflictResolution X – Adjusts Conflict Resolution.
- stats.set_stat lifeSkillStatistic_EmotionalControl X – Adjusts Emotional Control.
- stats.set_stat lifeSkillStatistic_Empathy X – Adjusts Empathy.
- stats.set_stat lifeSkillStatistic_Manners X – Adjusts Manners.
- stats.set_stat lifeSkillStatistic_Responsibility X – Adjusts Responsibility.
Island living cheats
- traits.equip_trait trait_OccultMermaid – Turns Sim into a Mermaid.
- traits.remove_trait trait_OccultMermaid – undoes Mermaid cheat
Dine out cheats
- bucks.unlock_perk AdditionalChef true – Additional Chef
- bucks.unlock_perk AdditionalWaiter_1 true – Additional Waiter #1
- bucks.unlock_perk AdditionalWaiter_2 true – Additional Waiter #2
- bucks.unlock_perk CheaperIngredients_1 true – Ingredient Discount (small)
- bucks.unlock_perk CheaperIngredients_2 true – Ingredient Discount (large)
- bucks.unlock_perk ChefsHat true – adds The Chef’s Hat
- bucks.unlock_perk EatFaster true – Fast Eaters
- bucks.unlock_perk ExpensiveOrders true – Well Funded Foodies
- bucks.unlock_perk IngredientCostDiscount true – Surplus Harvest
- bucks.unlock_perk IngredientQualityOptions true – Ingredient Quality Options
- bucks.unlock_perk InspirationalSpeechSocial true – Inspirational Speech
- bucks.unlock_perk LengthenImpatienceTimeout – Patient Patrons
- bucks.unlock_perk LowerChangeBadEvents_Small – Well Managed
- bucks.unlock_perk LowerEmployeeTrainingCost – Lowers the training cost
- bucks.unlock_perk MoreCustomers true – Meal Rush
- bucks.unlock_perk RecommendedDishFrequency – Curiouser Customers
- bucks.unlock_perk RecommendedDishSocial true – Curious Customers
- bucks.unlock_perk RiskFreeMarkup true – Tidy Tippers
Cat and dog cheats
- bucks.unlock_perk AdditionalVet_1 true – Additional Vet #1
- bucks.unlock_perk AdditionalVet_2 true – Additional Vet #2
- bucks.unlock_perk Vetperks_InspirationalSpeechSocial true – Inspirational Speech
- bucks.unlock_perk Vetperks_LowerEmployeeTrainingCost true – Lower Employee Training Costs
- bucks.unlock_perk Vetperks_LengthenImpatienceTimeout true – Patient Patients
- bucks.unlock_perk ReducePetStress true – Reduce Pet Stress
- bucks.unlock_perk SupplyQuality true Unlock – Vet Supply Quality
- bucks.unlock_perk Vetperks_MoreCustomers true – Vet Rush
- bucks.unlock_perk UnlockCASItem true – The Vet Coat
- bucks.unlock_perk Vetperks_LowerChanceBadEvents_Small true – Well Managed
Vampire cheats
- traits.equip_trait trait_OccultVampire – Turns your Sim into a vampire
- stats.set_stat commodity_BecomingVampire 2160 – Transitions your Sim into a vampire slowly
- traits.remove_trait trait_OccultVampire – Turns a vampire Sim back to normal
- stats.set_stat rankedStatistic_Occult_VampireXP 202 – Ranks up to Minor Vampire
- stats.set_stat rankedStatistic_Occult_VampireXP 630 – Ranks up to Prime Vampire
- stats.set_stat rankedStatistic_Occult_VampireXP 1058 – Ranks up to Master Vampire
- stats.set_stat rankedStatistic_Occult_VampireXP 1486 – Ranks up to Grand Master Vampire
- stats.set_stat rankedStatistic_Occult_VampireXP 1593 – Caps the Sim’s vampire rank
Vampire rank cheats
- bucks.unlock_perk DetectPersonality true 40961 [Sim ID] – Unlocks Power: Detect Personality (Req rank: Fledgling)
- bucks.unlock_perk BatForm true 40961 [Sim ID] – Unlocks Power: Bat Form (Req rank: Fledgling)
- bucks.unlock_perk Hallucinate true 40961 [Sim ID] – Unlocks Power: Hallucination (Req rank: Fledgling)
- bucks.unlock_perk AlwaysWelcome true 40961 [Sim ID] – Unlocks Power: Eternally Welcome (Req rank: Fledgling)
- bucks.unlock_perk PotentPower_3 true 40961 [Sim ID] – Unlocks Power: Occult Master (Req rank: Fledgling)
- bucks.unlock_perk AlluringVisage_3 true 40961 [Sim ID] – Unlocks Power: Vampiric Fascination (Req rank: Minor)
- bucks.unlock_perk VampiricStrength_Level3 true 40961 [Sim ID] – Unlocks Power: Vampiric Might (Req rank: Minor)
- bucks.unlock_perk Command true 40961 [Sim ID] – Unlocks Power: Command (Req rank: Minor)
- bucks.unlock_perk GarlicImmunity true 40961 [Sim ID] – Unlocks Power: Garlic Immunity (Req rank: Minor)
- bucks.unlock_perk VampireCreation true 40961 [Sim ID] – Unlocks Power: Vampire Creation (Req rank: Minor)
- bucks.unlock_perk Mesmerize true 40961 [Sim ID] – Unlocks Power: Mesmerize (Req rank: Prime)
- bucks.unlock_perk NocturnalAffinity_Level3 true 40961 [Sim ID] – Unlocks Power: Master of Darkness (Req rank: Prime)
- bucks.unlock_perk IrresistibleSlumber true 40961 [Sim ID] – Unlocks Power: Irresistible Slumber (Req rank: Prime)
- bucks.unlock_perk ManipulateLifeSpirit true 40961 [Sim ID] – Unlocks Power: Manipulate Life Spirit (Req rank: Prime)
- bucks.unlock_perk VampiricSlumber_Level3 true 40961 [Sim ID] – Unlocks Power: Vampiric Trance (Req rank: Prime)
- bucks.unlock_perk EmotionalDampening_Level3 true 40961 [Sim ID] – Unlocks Power: Deadened Emotions (Req rank: Master)
- bucks.unlock_perk VampireRun true 40961 [Sim ID] – Unlocks Power: Supernatural Speed (Req rank: Master)
- bucks.unlock_perk NeedsNaughtiness true 40961 [Sim ID] – Unlocks: Deprive Needs (Req rank: Master)
- bucks.unlock_perk ResistanceSolis_Level3 true 40961 [Sim ID] – Unlocks Power: Perfect Sun Resistance (Req rank: Master)
- bucks.unlock_perk LoseHumanity_Hygiene true 40961 [Sim ID] – Unlocks Power: Odorless (Req rank: Master)
- bucks.unlock_perk EmotionalBurst_3 true 40961 [Sim ID] – Unlocks Power: Control Emotion (Req rank: Grand Master)
- bucks.unlock_perk MistForm true 40961 [Sim ID] – Unlocks Power: Mist Form (Req rank: Grand Master)
- bucks.unlock_perk TameTheThirst true 40961 [Sim ID] – Unlocks Power: Tamed Thirst (Req rank: Grand Master)
- bucks.unlock_perk LoseHumanity_Social true 40961 [Sim ID] – Unlocks Power: Beyond the Herd (Req rank: Grand Master)
- bucks.unlock_perk LoseHumanity_Fun true 40961 [Sim ID] – Unlocks Power: Immortal Pleasures (Req rank: Grand Master)