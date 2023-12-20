‘The Sims 4’ cheats: every cheat code for Xbox, PS4, PS5 and PC

It might have been almost a decade since The Sims 4 launched, but its popularity has yet to seriously decline. Is it any wonder when you can have endless fun creating whole lives – from the realistic to the surreal – with your Sim and their family and friends? If you’re down to cheat, a wealth of The Sims 4 cheat codes can make that experience even greater too.

To use any cheat code in The Sims 4, you’ll need to first enable cheats in the game. If you’re on PC, press down ctrl (or command on Mac) + shift + c and then type testingcheats on into the cheat console. To disable, retype the phrase, replacing on with off.

On PS4/5 and Xbox One/Series X, press all shoulder and trigger buttons at the same time – i.e. L1, R1, L2 and R2 on PS4/5 or LB, RB, LT and RT on Xbox. The cheat console will then appear and you’ll type in the same phrase as PC users. Use cheats on console wisely – you won’t be able to win trophies or earn achievements with them on.

The Sims 4 cheat codes for Xbox, PS4, PS5 and PC

Cheat codes for The Sims 4 allow you to increase your skill levels, get promoted in your career, kill your Sim and much more. Here is the full list of The Sims 4 cheat codes for Xbox, PS4, PS5 and PC.

Money cheats

Rosebud – get 1,000 simoleons

– get 1,000 simoleons Kaching – get 1,000 simoleons

– get 1,000 simoleons Motherlode – get 50,000 simoleons

– get 50,000 simoleons Money [amount] – sets the active household’s funds to the amount entered

– sets the active household’s funds to the amount entered sims.modify_funds [+/-][amount] – adds or takes away the amount entered from the active household’s funds

– adds or takes away the amount entered from the active household’s funds household.autopay_bills true – enables monthly bill payments

– enables monthly bill payments household.autopay_bills false – disables monthly bill payments

Build Mode cheats

FreeRealEstate On – build anywhere for free

– build anywhere for free FreeRealEstate Off – turns off the above function

– turns off the above function bb.moveobjects on – move objects anywhere

– move objects anywhere bb.enablefreebuild – build anywhere

– build anywhere bb.ignoregameplayunlocksentitlement – unlocks any locked career items in Build Mode

– unlocks any locked career items in Build Mode bb.showhiddenobjects – shows you hidden objects and lets you buy them

Stats cheats

stats.set_skill_level [skilltype] [1-10] – increase your stats in a given skill, using the below codes:

– increase your stats in a given skill, using the below codes: Major_Fishing

Major_Mischief

Major_Guitar

Major_Reaping

Major_Programming

Major_Gardening

Major_GourmetCooking

Major_Comedy

Major_Charisma

Major_Writing

Major_VideoGaming

Major_Violin

Major_RocketScience

Major_Painting

Major_Piano

Major_Logic

Major_Handiness

Major_HomestyleCooking

Major_Bartending

Major_Dj

Skill_Fitness

Skill_Child_Social

Skill_Child_Motor

Skill_Child_Creativity

Skill_Child_Mental

Pregnancy cheats

sims.add_buff buff_pregnancy_trimester1 – make Sim or Ghost pregnant in first trimester

– make Sim or Ghost pregnant in first trimester sims.add_buff buff_pregnancy_trimester2 – make Sim or Ghost pregnant in second trimester

– make Sim or Ghost pregnant in second trimester sims.add_buff buff_pregnancy_trimester3 – make Sim or Ghost pregnant in third trimester

– make Sim or Ghost pregnant in third trimester sims.add_buff buff_pregnancy_inlabor – make Sim or Ghost go into labour

Relationship cheats

relationship.create_friends_for_sim – create a new Sim with 100% friendship

– create a new Sim with 100% friendship modifyrelationship ‘entire Sim name 1’ ‘entire Sim name 2’ 100 ltr_friendship_main – 100% positive friendship created between two specific Sims

– 100% positive friendship created between two specific Sims modifyrelationship ‘entire Sim name 1’ ‘entire Sim name 2’ 100 ltr_romance_main – 100% positive romance created between two specific Sims

Death cheats

death.toggle true – Sims cannot die

– Sims cannot die death.toggle false – Sims can die

– Sims can die sims.add_buff buff_death_electrocution_warning – Sim dies from electrocution

– Sim dies from electrocution sims.add_buff buff_mortified – Sim dies from embarrassment within five hours

– Sim dies from embarrassment within five hours sims.add_buff buff_motives_hunger_starving – Sim starves to death within one day

– Sim starves to death within one day sims.add_buff Ghostly – Sim becomes a ghost in four hours

– Sim becomes a ghost in four hours stats.set_stat commodity_Vampire_SunExposure -100 – kills a Vampire sim

Motive cheats

sims.give_satisfaction_points ‘X’ – gives a Sim the amount of satisfaction points specified

– gives a Sim the amount of satisfaction points specified fillmotive motive_energy – refill Sim’s energy

– refill Sim’s energy fillmotive motive_fun – refill Sim’s fun

– refill Sim’s fun fillmotive motive_hunger – refill Sim’s hunger

– refill Sim’s hunger fillmotive motive_hygiene – refill Sim’s hygiene

– refill Sim’s hygiene fillmotive motive_social – refill Sim’s social gauge

– refill Sim’s social gauge sims.fill_all_commodities – refill all of a Sim’s gauges

Career cheats

aspirations.complete_current_milestone – immediately complete a current goal

– immediately complete a current goal careers.add_career ‘X’ – add specified career

– add specified career careers.promote ‘X’ – promotes a Sim

– promotes a Sim careers.retire ‘X’ – gives a Sim early retirement

Careers you can choose from:

Activist – politician

– politician Actor – acting

– acting Astronaut – astronaut

– astronaut Athletic – athlete

– athlete Business – business person

– business person Criminal – criminal

– criminal Careers_adult_critic – critic

– critic Culinary – chef

– chef Detective – detective

– detective Doctor – doctor

– doctor Entertainer – entertainer

– entertainer Painter – painter

– painter Scientist – scientist

– scientist SecretAgent – secret agent

– secret agent SocialMedia – social media

– social media Influencer – style influencer

– style influencer TechGuru – tech guru

– tech guru Writer – writer

For teen Sims:

Teen_Babysitter – babysitter

– babysitter Teen_barista – barista

– barista Teen_fastfood – Fast food employee

– Fast food employee Scout – scout

– scout Teen_manual – manual labourer

– manual labourer Teen_retail – retail employee

Interaction cheats

Cheat Need > Make Happy – set your Sim’s mood to happy

– set your Sim’s mood to happy Cheat Need > Enable Need Decay or Disable Need Decay – allows or prevents your Sim from Need changes

– allows or prevents your Sim from Need changes Reset Object – reset the status of your Sim or objects

– reset the status of your Sim or objects Add to Family – puts a Sim into your family

– puts a Sim into your family Modify in CAS – allows you to change a Sim in Create-a-Sim

– allows you to change a Sim in Create-a-Sim Make Dirty or Make Clean – clean an object or make it dirty

– clean an object or make it dirty Teleport Sim – move your Sim anywhere

– move your Sim anywhere Make Head – make any item your Sim’s head

– make any item your Sim’s head resetsim [firstname lastname] – reset a stuck Sim

UI cheats

headlineeffects on/off – controls headline effects

– controls headline effects hovereffects on/off – controls the hover effect

– controls the hover effect fullscreenToggle – toggle between full screen on PC

– toggle between full screen on PC fps on/off – show/hide current frames per second

Work cheats

stats.set_skill_level retail_workethic [1-5] – adjust work ethic skill

– adjust work ethic skill stats.set_skill_level retail_maintenance [1-5] – adjust maintenance skill

– adjust maintenance skill stats.set_skill_level retail_sales [1-5] – adjust sales skill

Retail store owner cheats

bucks.unlock_perk AdditionalWorker_1 true – adds one additional employee

– adds one additional employee bucks.unlock_perk AdditionalWorker_2 true – adds second additional employee

– adds second additional employee bucks.unlock_perk CheckoutSpeed_Large true – faster checkouts (large)

– faster checkouts (large) bucks.unlock_perk CheckoutSpeed_Small true – Faster Checkouts (small)

– Faster Checkouts (small) bucks.unlock_perk CustomerBrowseTime true – Curious Shopper

– Curious Shopper bucks.unlock_perk CustomerPurchaseIntent true – Serious Shopper

– Serious Shopper bucks.unlock_perk DescreaseRestockingCost true – Cheaper Restocking

– Cheaper Restocking bucks.unlock_perk ImproveRetailSocials true – Slick Salesman

– Slick Salesman bucks.unlock_perk InstantRestock true – Instant Restocking

– Instant Restocking bucks.unlock_perk PedestalMimic true – Provocative Pedestal

– Provocative Pedestal bucks.unlock_perk RegisterMimic true – Register of Tomorrow

– Register of Tomorrow bucks.unlock_perk RestockSpeed_Large true – Faster Restocking (large)

– Faster Restocking (large) bucks.unlock_perk RestockSpeed_Small true – Faster Restocking (small)

– Faster Restocking (small) bucks.unlock_perk RetailOutfit true – Snazzy Shirt

– Snazzy Shirt bucks.unlock_perk SignageMimic true – Stunning Sign

– Stunning Sign bucks.unlock_perk StorePlacard_1 true – Placard: My First Simoleon

– Placard: My First Simoleon bucks.unlock_perk StorePlacard_2 true – Placard: Fobbs 500

– Placard: Fobbs 500 bucks.unlock_perk SureSaleSocial true – Sure Sale

– Sure Sale DecreaseRestocking_Temporary true – Superfluous Surplus

– Superfluous Surplus ImprovementManagementSocials true – Mega Manager

Parenthood cheats

stats.set_stat lifeSkillStatistic_ConflictResolution X – Adjusts Conflict Resolution.

– Adjusts Conflict Resolution. stats.set_stat lifeSkillStatistic_EmotionalControl X – Adjusts Emotional Control.

– Adjusts Emotional Control. stats.set_stat lifeSkillStatistic_Empathy X – Adjusts Empathy.

– Adjusts Empathy. stats.set_stat lifeSkillStatistic_Manners X – Adjusts Manners.

– Adjusts Manners. stats.set_stat lifeSkillStatistic_Responsibility X – Adjusts Responsibility.

Island living cheats

traits.equip_trait trait_OccultMermaid – Turns Sim into a Mermaid.

– Turns Sim into a Mermaid. traits.remove_trait trait_OccultMermaid – undoes Mermaid cheat

Dine out cheats

bucks.unlock_perk AdditionalChef true – Additional Chef

– Additional Chef bucks.unlock_perk AdditionalWaiter_1 true – Additional Waiter #1

– Additional Waiter #1 bucks.unlock_perk AdditionalWaiter_2 true – Additional Waiter #2

– Additional Waiter #2 bucks.unlock_perk CheaperIngredients_1 true – Ingredient Discount (small)

– Ingredient Discount (small) bucks.unlock_perk CheaperIngredients_2 true – Ingredient Discount (large)

– Ingredient Discount (large) bucks.unlock_perk ChefsHat true – adds The Chef’s Hat

– adds The Chef’s Hat bucks.unlock_perk EatFaster true – Fast Eaters

– Fast Eaters bucks.unlock_perk ExpensiveOrders true – Well Funded Foodies

– Well Funded Foodies bucks.unlock_perk IngredientCostDiscount true – Surplus Harvest

– Surplus Harvest bucks.unlock_perk IngredientQualityOptions true – Ingredient Quality Options

– Ingredient Quality Options bucks.unlock_perk InspirationalSpeechSocial true – Inspirational Speech

– Inspirational Speech bucks.unlock_perk LengthenImpatienceTimeout – Patient Patrons

– Patient Patrons bucks.unlock_perk LowerChangeBadEvents_Small – Well Managed

– Well Managed bucks.unlock_perk LowerEmployeeTrainingCost – Lowers the training cost

– Lowers the training cost bucks.unlock_perk MoreCustomers true – Meal Rush

– Meal Rush bucks.unlock_perk RecommendedDishFrequency – Curiouser Customers

– Curiouser Customers bucks.unlock_perk RecommendedDishSocial true – Curious Customers

– Curious Customers bucks.unlock_perk RiskFreeMarkup true – Tidy Tippers

Cat and dog cheats

bucks.unlock_perk AdditionalVet_1 true – Additional Vet #1

– Additional Vet #1 bucks.unlock_perk AdditionalVet_2 true – Additional Vet #2

– Additional Vet #2 bucks.unlock_perk Vetperks_InspirationalSpeechSocial true – Inspirational Speech

– Inspirational Speech bucks.unlock_perk Vetperks_LowerEmployeeTrainingCost true – Lower Employee Training Costs

– Lower Employee Training Costs bucks.unlock_perk Vetperks_LengthenImpatienceTimeout true – Patient Patients

– Patient Patients bucks.unlock_perk ReducePetStress true – Reduce Pet Stress

– Reduce Pet Stress bucks.unlock_perk SupplyQuality true Unlock – Vet Supply Quality

– Vet Supply Quality bucks.unlock_perk Vetperks_MoreCustomers true – Vet Rush

– Vet Rush bucks.unlock_perk UnlockCASItem true – The Vet Coat

– The Vet Coat bucks.unlock_perk Vetperks_LowerChanceBadEvents_Small true – Well Managed

Vampire cheats

traits.equip_trait trait_OccultVampire – Turns your Sim into a vampire

– Turns your Sim into a vampire stats.set_stat commodity_BecomingVampire 2160 – Transitions your Sim into a vampire slowly

– Transitions your Sim into a vampire slowly traits.remove_trait trait_OccultVampire – Turns a vampire Sim back to normal

– Turns a vampire Sim back to normal stats.set_stat rankedStatistic_Occult_VampireXP 202 – Ranks up to Minor Vampire

– Ranks up to Minor Vampire stats.set_stat rankedStatistic_Occult_VampireXP 630 – Ranks up to Prime Vampire

– Ranks up to Prime Vampire stats.set_stat rankedStatistic_Occult_VampireXP 1058 – Ranks up to Master Vampire

– Ranks up to Master Vampire stats.set_stat rankedStatistic_Occult_VampireXP 1486 – Ranks up to Grand Master Vampire

– Ranks up to Grand Master Vampire stats.set_stat rankedStatistic_Occult_VampireXP 1593 – Caps the Sim’s vampire rank

Vampire rank cheats