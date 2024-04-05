Here’s how to gain access to the ‘Throne and Liberty’ Closed Beta

Throne and Liberty is Amazon‘s next major entry into the MMO space. Although developed by NCSoft, Amazon Games is publishing the title on consoles and PCs simultaneously and holding a closed beta this April to test the experience.

But, despite sign-ups closing for codes, there is still a way you can gain access to the Throne and Liberty closed beta, which we’ve detailed below.

Xbox Series X|S players can get access to the Throne and Liberty closed beta by signing up for the Xbox Insider program from their console. This can be done by launching the Xbox Insider Hub on your console, navigating to previews, and then choosing to join the “Throne and Liberty – Closed Beta”.

Unfortunately, if you are on PS5 or PC, there is no way to sign up right now, as manual sign-ups for access via your email closed on April 2, 2024. This access for Xbox Insiders was announced on the Xbox Wire ahead of the beta taking place on April 10, 2024.

There is limited space for the beta, so be sure to get in before it is too late!

Throne and Liberty has been in development for a long time – and delayed several times since its original reveal. However, the game finally launched in South Korea last November on PC and Amazon is set to bring it worldwide.

The last time Amazon released an MMO was when New World came out, and it was received mostly positively. Our own New World review called it a “solid start for Amazon’s next big thing”. The publisher is also bringing Blue Protocol to the West and released Lost Ark on PC last year to strong success.

