How to get ‘TopSpin 2K25’ early acess on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC

TopSpin, the iconic tennis series, is making a return to consoles and PC with TopSpin 2K25. And, as with most 2K games and sports games these days, you can jump in a little bit ahead of everyone else thanks to an early access period ahead of the official release date on April 26, 2024.

But, how do you get access? Let us dive into how you can jump in on April 23, 2024, a few days ahead of everyone else.

How to get TopSpin 2K25 early access

You can get TopSpin 2K25 early access by pre-ordering the Deluxe Edition or Grand Slam Edition of the game digitally on the PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store, or your chosen PC storefront. These cost £89.99/$99.99 and £104.99/$119.99 respectively. This was announced by 2K alongside the reveal of the game’s release date.

This uplift is a little pricy compared to some other games as the standard and cross-gen editions of the game don’t have the early access benefit, and you can’t buy these editions of the game at retail.

However, the Deluxe Edition does also come with the Under the Lights Pack, New Wave Pack, and Rookie Rise Pack of extra content. The Grand Slam Edition adds in the Grand Slam® Champions Pack, as well as the All Access Pass.

The All Access Pass is described in the following way by the Microsoft Store: “Enjoy additional content with the All Access Pass* and receive all six Premium Centre Court Passes, plus the Roland-Garros Logo T-Shirt, Wimbledon Logo T-Shirt, US Open Logo T-Shirt, and Australian Open Logo T-Shirt that let you show your Grand Slam® spirit.

So, its really up to you if you think the extra content is worth it, or if you can wait a few days once April 23, 2024 arrives. The Centre Court Passes in the All Access Pass will be available to buy separately throughout the year, so you don’t have to buy the All Access Pass up front if you are unsure about whether or not you will want to buy it.

Alongside the return of the franchise, 2K has announced that Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz will contribute to the game’s soundtrack.