‘Warzone 2’ best Fennec 45 loadout and attachments for battle royale

The Fennec 45 is one of the best SMGs in Warzone 2. In fact, many reckon it’s actually the best, able to fire at extremely high rates while also shredding armour. It’s no secret that SMGs have been absolutely dominating Warzone 2 since it launched. Set the Fennec 45 up correctly, and you’ll really allow the gun to thrive.

Even though the Fennec 45 is great in its own right, you will need to pair it with the correct attachments to get the most out of it in Warzone 2. Then, you should probably consider your Fennec 45 loadout as a whole, including Perk Package and Lethal/Tactical Gear.

Here’s the best Fennec 45 loadout in Warzone 2, including recommendations for attachments and gear. You’ll also find some tips on running this build while playing Battle Royale mode.

‘Warzone 2’ best Fennec 45 attachments

Let’s begin with the best Fennec 45 attachments to use in Warzone 2. You’ll find them in the list below:

Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Stock: Agile Assault-7 Stock

Agile Assault-7 Stock Rear: Fennec Rubber Grip

Fennec Rubber Grip Magazine: Fennec Mag 45

Fennec Mag 45 Under: FSS Sharkfin 90

While unlocking these attachments, you may notice that you are unable to max out your gun’s level. This is due to the new shared progression Receiver system. You’ll need to level up guns like the Vaznek 9K to unlock every attachment. Head into the progression tab to find what you need.

These attachments prioritise speed and handling, while also reducing recoil. You’ll be able to sprint around and start shooting quickly after spotting a target. This is an SMG build, so works at short range.





Best Fennec 45 loadout for Warzone 2 battle royale

The Fennec 45 is a great gun, but won’t win you matches on its own. Instead, you’ll want to make sure your whole loadout matches its style and pace of play. Here’s the best loadout for the Fennec 45 in Warzone 2:

Secondary: P890

P890 Tactical: Flash Grenade

Flash Grenade Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Perk Package: Specter

Run with this loadout and you’ll be able to move quickly, stunning enemies and sticking Semtex up into camping spots. Double Time will allow you to use Tac-Sprint for longer periods, while Tracker will give you extra info on an enemy’s positioning.

Tips on using Fennec 45 in Warzone 2

Here are 5 tips to keep in mind while using Fennec 45 in Warzone 2:

The 45 Mag is absolutely crucial here

Try using Automatic Tac Sprint to make yourself even faster when using a controller

Get as close to your target as possible before unleashing the Fennec 45

Ghost will keep you hidden from UAVs

Switching to your pistol is faster than reloading the Fennec 45

That’s the best loadout for Fennec 45 in Warzone 2. For more on the game be sure to check out our guide on the best way to get a loadout in Warzone 2.

