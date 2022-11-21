‘Warzone 2’ best Kastov-74u loadout and attachments for battle royale

The Kastov-74u is rapidly emerging as one of the best weapons to use in Warzone 2. It is a really versatile assault rifle, and one that excels at short-medium range. Generally though, every Warzone 2 weapon is only as good as the setup you use. Attachments make a world of difference, and that’s before you get into the world of Weapon Tuning, and which Perks to pair with it.

You’ll need to consider your whole loadout when deciding which attachments are best for the Kastov-74u. Getting loadouts is generally a lot harder in Warzone 2 when compared to the first game, and you will spend a lot more time without a proper gun setup before you get your own weapons. This makes setting the Kastov-74u up in the right way doubly important.

Here’s the best Kastov-74u loadout and attachments in Warzone 2, alongside some tips on using it, and which gear to pair it with.

‘Warzone 2’ best Kastov-74u attachments

Let’s begin with the best Kastov-74u attachments to use in Warzone 2. You’ll find them in the list below:

Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Optic: SZ Holotherm

SZ Holotherm Stock: FT TAC-Elite Stock

FT TAC-Elite Stock Magazine: 45 Round Mag

45 Round Mag Muzzle: Echoline GS-X

While unlocking these attachments, you may notice that you are unable to max out your gun’s level. This is due to the new shared progression Receiver system. You’ll need to level up guns like the Kastov 762 to unlock every attachment. Head into the progression tab to find what you need.

These attachments prioritise speed and handling, while also adding a scope for mid-range skirmishes. You’ll be able to sprint around and start shooting quickly after spotting a target. This is an assault rifle build, but one that’s great for clearing buildings. The thermal sight can take some getting used to, but can be really effective for spotting enemies at range. If it’s not working for you, consider swapping for the Cronen Red Dot sight.

Best Kastov-74u loadout for Warzone 2 battle royale





The Kastov-74u is a great gun, but won’t win you matches on its own. Instead, you’ll want to make sure your whole loadout matches its style and pace of play. Here’s the best loadout for the Kastov-74u in Warzone 2:

Secondary: P890

P890 Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

Heartbeat Sensor Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Perk Package: Specter

Run with this loadout and you’ll be able to move quickly, shredding enemies and sticking Semtex up into camping spots. The Heartbeat Sensor is extremely effective at the moment, given how few players are likely to have Ghost perks for most of the game.

Tips on using Kastov-74u in Warzone 2

Here are 5 tips to keep in mind while using Kastov-74u in Warzone 2:

Play around with the damage range in Weapon Tuning if you have it unlocked.

When breaching buildings, use hip-fire as much as you can.

If you are running the thermal scope, use it to spot enemies at range.

Your Heartbeat Sensor has a battery that will drain. Use it wisely.

Semtex will not work against riot shields. Flank them as a team instead!

That’s the best loadout for Kastov-74u in Warzone 2. For more on the game be sure to check out our guide on how to get the M13B by playing DMZ mode.

Elsewhere in gaming, Warzone 2 players think they might be about to embark on a “wider” Easter egg after finding a mysterious code on a secret weapon.