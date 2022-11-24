‘Warzone 2’ best Kastov 762 loadout and attachments for battle royale

The Kastov 762 is already proving itself to be a must-try weapon in Warzone 2. It offers a stable assault rifle experience, with a decent rate of fire and extremely low time to kill. It thrived in the Multiplayer Mode during Season One, and now that Warzone 2 is here it’s not slowed down much at all.

Of course, despite the Kastov 762 being a decent weapon in its own right, you will need to set it up correctly to get the most out of it. That’s where we come in, as we’ve been trialling different attachments to increase the damage range and recoil control, and think we’ve landed on a great setup.

Here’s the best loadout and attachments for the Kastov 762 in Warzone 2. You’ll find recommendations for the secondary weapon and Tactical/Lethal gear to pair it with as well.

‘Warzone 2’ best Kastov 762 attachments

Let’s begin with the best Kastov 762 attachments to use in Warzone 2. You’ll find them in the list below:

Barrel: IG-K30 406MM

IG-K30 406MM Muzzle: Polarfire-S

Polarfire-S Under: FSS Sharkfin 90

FSS Sharkfin 90 Magazine: 40 Round Mag

40 Round Mag Optic: VLK 4.0 Optic

While unlocking these attachments, you may notice that you are unable to max out your gun’s level. This is due to the new shared progression Receiver system. You’ll need to level up guns like the RPK, Kastov 545, Kastov-74u and Vaznek-9K to unlock every attachment. Head into the progression tab to find what you need.

These attachments prioritise Damage Range, Bullet Velocity and Recoil Stability. You’ll be able to sprint around and start shooting quickly after spotting a target. This is an assault rifle build, so works at medium range.

Best Kastov 762 loadout for Warzone 2 battle royale





The Kastov 762 is a great gun, but won’t win you matches on its own. Instead, you’ll want to make sure your whole loadout matches its style and pace of play. Here’s the best loadout for the Kastov 762 in Warzone 2:

Secondary: P890

P890 Tactical: Flash Grenade

Flash Grenade Lethal: Drill Charge

Drill Charge Perk Package: Specter

Run with this loadout and you’ll be able to move quickly, stunning enemies and sticking Drill Charges up into camping spots. Double Time will keep you moving fast, while Tracker will help you see where enemies are moving into cover. Finally, Ghost will keep you hidden.

Tips on using Kastov 762 in Warzone 2

Here are 5 tips to keep in mind while using Kastov 762 in Warzone 2:

Try to slow down and pick your targets, as this gun is not a run and gun setup

Mount up where possible to further stabilise the recoil

If you’d like try out some other Optics options. A simple Red Dot can work well here

Drill Charges are three best way to deal with Riot Shields at the moment

You cannot customise your Perk Package currently, so take a look at the preset options to see which one best fits your play style

That’s the best loadout for Kastov 762 in Warzone 2. For more on the game be sure to check out our guide on changing your Ping colour in Warzone 2.

Elsewhere in gaming, Dr Disrespect has backtracked his opinion of Warzone 2.0, saying he thinks the game “won’t last very long”.





