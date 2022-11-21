‘Warzone 2’ best M4 loadout and attachments for battle royale

Warzone 2 is finally here, and now that players all around the world have gotten their hands on it, the meta is starting to take shape. Right now, there are a selection of assault rifles that are better than the rest, and to the surprise of no-one, the ever-reliable M4 is on the list.

While the M4 is an incredible weapon in its own right, it only reaches its full potential once set up with the best attachments. Then there’s the full loadout to pair it with, including the Perk Package, and Tactical/Lethal Gear.

Here’s the best attachments to put on the M4 assault rifle, as well as some tips on using it. We’ll also recommend a full loadout to use alongside the gun, including which secondary weapon to bring with you when you drop into Al Mazrah.

‘Warzone 2’ best M4 attachments

Let’s begin with the best M4 attachments to use in Warzone 2. You’ll find them in the list below:

Barrel: Hightower 20″ Barrel

Hightower 20″ Barrel Stock: Corio Precio Factory

Corio Precio Factory Optic: Cronen Mini Red Dot

Cronen Mini Red Dot Under: XTEN Nexus Grip

XTEN Nexus Grip Muzzle: FTAC Castle Comp

While unlocking these attachments, you may notice that you are unable to max out your gun’s level. This is due to the new shared progression Receiver system. You’ll need to level up guns like the M16, FTAC Recon and 556 Icarus to unlock every attachment. Head into the progression tab to find what you need.

These attachments prioritise handling and damage range, while also reducing recoil. You’ll be able to sprint around and start shooting quickly after spotting a target, and can still battle at range. This is an Assault Rifle build, so works best at medium range.





Best M4 loadout for Warzone 2 battle royale

The M4 is a great gun, but won’t win you matches on its own. Instead, you’ll want to make sure your whole loadout matches its style and pace of play. Here’s the best loadout for the M4 in Warzone 2:

Secondary: P890

P890 Tactical: Flash Grenade

Flash Grenade Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Perk Package: Specter

Run with this loadout and you’ll be able to move quickly, stunning enemies and sticking Semtex up into camping spots. Ghost will keep you hidden in the late-game, and Double-Time will keep you moving.

Tips on using M4 in Warzone 2

Here are 5 tips to keep in mind while using M4 in Warzone 2:

Mount up where you can to stabilise the weapon

Use Tracker to follow enemies through buildings

Ghost hides you from UAVs and Heartbeat Sensors

Try out the M4 in Single Shot when taking down enemies from afar

This build works up close, if you stick to Hip-Fire

That’s the best loadout for M4 in Warzone 2. For more on the game be sure to check out our guide on the best ways to get a loadout in Warzone 2.

That's the best loadout for M4 in Warzone 2. For more on the game be sure to check out our guide on the best ways to get a loadout in Warzone 2.