‘Warzone 2’ best RPK loadout and attachments for battle royale

The Warzone 2 RPK is emerging as the gun of choice for those looking to run an LMG class. In reality, the RPK functions as a sort of assault rifle/LMG hybrid, allowing for fast based shredding at a decent range. If you’d like to see what the RPK can really do in Warzone 2, you will need to set it up with the best attachments. Once you’ve done that, your loadout needs to be considered, including which Perk Package to choose.

The RPK is a great weapon in its own right, but setting it up correctly is key here. Warzone 2 is slightly different to the Multiplayer Mode in that battles can take place at greater distances, and armor also comes into play. Recoil management and stability become much more important as a result, as does bullet velocity and damage range.

Here’s the best attachments and RPK loadout to use in Warzone 2. From which secondary to take in with you, to the Lethal and Tactical gear that’s best to use in this build, we’ve got you covered.

‘Warzone 2’ best RPK attachments

Let’s begin with the best RPK attachments to use in Warzone 2. You’ll find them in the list below:

Barrel: TAC 597 Barrel

TAC 597 Barrel Muzzle: Polarfire-S

Polarfire-S Under: XTEN Nexus Grip

XTEN Nexus Grip Magazine: 40 Round Mag

40 Round Mag Rear: True-TAC Grip

While unlocking these attachments, you may notice that you are unable to max out your gun’s level. This is due to the new shared progression Receiver system. You’ll need to level up guns in the Bruen platform to unlock every attachment. Head into the progression tab to find what you need.

These attachments prioritise stability and handling, while also reducing recoil. You’ll be able to sprint around and start shooting quickly after spotting a target. This is essentially an assault rifle build, so works at short-medium range, but can be extremely effective at longer range too.

Best RPK loadout for Warzone 2 battle royale

The RPK is a great gun, but won’t win you matches on its own. Instead, you’ll want to make sure your whole loadout matches its style and pace of play. Here’s the best loadout for the RPK in Warzone 2:

Secondary: P890

P890 Tactical: Flash Grenade

Flash Grenade Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Perk Package: Specter

Run with this loadout and you’ll be able to move quickly, stunning enemies and sticking Semtex up into camping spots. Stay to rooftops as much as you can, and take out enemies at medium range. Ghost will keep you hidden, and Tracker will help you find enemies.

Tips on using RPK in Warzone 2

Here are 5 tips to keep in mind while using RPK in Warzone 2:

Consider swapping the Magazine for a scope if you’re struggling at range.

Weapon Tuning can be used to increase bullet velocity, which will really help with this build.

Play around with the other Perk Packages. For now, you cannot create a Custom one.

Mount up for extra stability.

Keep a Munitions Box handy as the RPK absolutely shreds through ammo.

That’s the best loadout for RPK in Warzone 2. For more on the game be sure to check out our guide on getting loadouts in Warzone 2.

Elsewhere in gaming, Warzone 2.0 was played by 25million players in its first five days on sale, Activision has confirmed.