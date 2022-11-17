‘Warzone 2’ loadouts – how to get a loadout during a match

Warzone 2 loadouts are pretty hard to get. This is a big change from how they worked in the last game, where you could pool money together to buy them at a Buy Station. Now, there’s a bit more to it, and there are multiple different methods for getting your loadout in Warzone 2.

To get a loadout in Warzone 2, you have three options. Some will require taking on AI-controlled Strongholds, while others will task you with risking enemy encounters to pick up Supply Drops. Whichever you choose, you’ll need to weigh up the risk, and whether it’s worth it for your loadout, or whether you should continue on with ground loot.

Whichever method you choose, getting a loadout in Warzone 2 will give you a significant edge over your opponents. For one, you will gain Perks, some of which will allow you to tank explosive damage, or have an upgraded Tactical Sprint. Here’s how to get a loadout in Warzone 2.

How to get loadouts in Warzone 2

There are three main methods you can use to get your loadout in Warzone 2. The first is to use Buy Stations. For 5000 in cash you can purchase the Primary weapon from one of your loadouts. This does not give you a full loadout, but it will give you the Primary weapon and its attachments.

Next up are Strongholds. There are three in each game, and they are marked on the map shortly after you land. These have AI combatants, and are hotbeds for early skirmishes with other players. It’s an extremely high-risk method, and definitely the hardest way to get a loadout in Warzone 2. The advantage to this method is a big one, however. Upon completion of a Stronghold, everyone on your team will get their loadout.

Finally, we have the loadout drops. These are marked as yellow crates on the map, and happen about halfway through a map. The catch? Well, only the player that interacts with the crate gets the loadout, and they’re a one-use thing. The crate won’t disappear, but can be used by enemy teams. Think carefully about which person in your squad should get the loadout.

Should you go for loadouts in Warzone 2?

So now for the big question, should you bother going for loadouts in Warzone 2? It’s a tough question, but one that gets simpler when you look at how Warzone 2 compares to its predecessor. In Warzone, the majority of players had loadouts by the end of the game. In Warzone 2, this is not the case. While Perks do give you an edge, the risk associated with AI Strongholds is extremely high. The loadout drops are much safer, but only grant a loadout for one player on your team. In solos, this is a no-brainer, but in squads of three or more, it’s less useful.

Generally, you should be looting cash and trying to purchase your Primary weapon from Buy Stations. If you want more action, you can try Strongholds, but only if everyone on your team is prepared for the fight. Ultimately, loadouts aren’t as game-changing as they were in Warzone, so don’t stretch your team too thin fighting for them.

How to set up custom loadouts in the Gunsmith

Finally, let’s take a look at setting up custom loadouts. You’ll need to do this in the ‘Weapons’ tab before a match. Setting up custom loadouts will allow you to tailor what you get in game through loadout drops. Pay special attention to your Primary weapon, as this is easily purchasable from a Buy Station.

Once in the Weapon Gunsmith, find the custom loadout tab. You may find a selection of loadouts already there. You can either edit existing ones, or click the ‘+’ icon to add your own and build from scratch. You should also rename your main loadouts so that they are easily accessible in game. You don’t want to be sorting through menus while picking up a loadout drop, especially given they are visible to everyone on the map.

That’s all you need to know about how to get a loadout in Warzone 2. For more on the game, be sure to check out our Warzone 2 weapons list.

