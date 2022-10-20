‘Warzone 2’ map, POIs, size, and what we know so far

Warzone 2 has finally been revealed, and looks set to usher in a new era for the battle royale series. Things are a little bit different this time around, with a whole new map to battle across, and several new mechanics to learn. There’s a renewed focus on vehicular combat too, and given the map size, you’ll likely be engaging enemies from cars, helicopters and tanks a fair bit.

Al Mazrah is the name of the giant map that you’ll be diving into at the start of every game. It’s a completely different beast to Verdansk or Caldera, with winding rivers that encourage the use of the brand new underwater combat mechanics. Then there’s the Gulag, which now pits players against each other in teams of two. Even the circle has changed, and can now split into multiple, smaller circles throughout the match.

If you’re hoping to drop into Warzone 2 when it launches, having some knowledge of the map is recommended. In this guide we’ve collected everything we know about Al Mazrah so far, including points of interest, map size, and what to expect once you’re at ground level.

Warzone 2 map

Warzone 2’s map is called Al Mazrah. You can see it in the image above. Note that it has many winding rivers that cut through it, allowing for aquatic combat.

Points of interest (POIs)

Here are the named points of interest you’ll be able to visit on Warzone 2’s map:

Oasis

Taraq Village

Rohan Oil

Quarry (Al Safwa Quarry)

Al Mazrah City

Hydroelectric (Zarqwa Hydroelectric)

Marshlands (Mawizeh Marshlands)

Caves (Sattiq Caves)

Observatory (Zaya Observatory)

Al Sharim Pass

Ahkdar Village

Sa’id City

Port (Hafid Port)

Sawah Village

Cemetery (El Samman Cemetery)

Sariff Bay

Al Bagra Fortress

Airport (Al Malik Airport)

Map size

Al Mazrah will be larger than Verdansk, and any map featured in its predecessor. In fact, Warzone 2 features the largest map in Call of Duty history, allowing for 150 players per match. This means that vehicles are more important than ever. We’ll have to wait and see how this increased map size will affect the weapons meta.

What else to expect

On top of what we’ve already covered regarding Al Mazrah, here are some key points on the upcoming battle royale map:

Gulag is now 2v2 and contains loot

Circle can split into many smaller circles

Underwater combat has been added

Vehicles will take damage, and will need to be refuelled regularly

AI combatants are littered across the map, in Strongholds guarding rare loadouts

150 players max for battle royale

Weapons shared across Modern Warfare 2

Gulag now has an optional boss called The Jailer

Note that while Al Mazrah is currently the only map available in Warzone 2, there are plans to add others later down the line. No details have been shared on timelines for this, but it’s unlikely to be for a while after launch.

That’s everything we know so far about Warzone 2’s Al Mazrah map. For more on the game, be sure to visit our guide on Warzone 2’s release date and gameplay.

