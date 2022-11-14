‘Warzone 2’ weapon list — every gun you can use in Battle Royale mode

Warzone 2 is finally here, bringing a brand new take on the Call of Duty battle Royale formula. This time around, Warzone 2 has a renewed focus on vehicular and aquatic combat, as well as a new set of weapons to enjoy. It’s a significantly streamlined offering, which is no doubt a relief given how bloated the guns list in the first game ended up being.

Players will be able to earn weapons across multiple titles, with progression shared with Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile (when it launches in 2023). This means a much more cohesive offering, and shared XP regardless of where you choose to level up. New weapons are set to be released with each new Season, with some free as part of the Battle Pass, and others available for store purchase.

To help you plan your loadout in Warzone 2, you’ll find the entire Warzone 2 weapon list below. It’s broken down by weapon type, and includes Tactical and Lethal gear.

Warzone 2 weapons list

Below, you’ll find every weapon currently available in Warzone 2. These are shared with Modern Warfare 2, but it’s possible the two weapons lists may diverge in the future. For now, check out every gun in the game, broken down by type:

Assault Rifles

Lachmann-556

M4

M16

Kastov-74U

TAQ-56

STB 556

Kastov 762

Kastov 545

M13B (new with Season One)

Chimera (new at some point during Season One)

Battle Rifles

FTAC Recon

Lachmann-762

TAQ-V

SO-14

SMGs

Lachmann Sub

FSS Hurricane

Fennec 45

BAS-P

MX9

MINIBAK

VEL 46

PDSW-528

Vaznev-9K

BAS-P (new in Season One)

Shotguns

Expedite 12

Bryson 800

Bryson 890

Lockwood 300

LMGs

556 Icarus

RAPP H

Sakin MG38

RAAL MG

HCR 56

RPK

Marksman Rifles

LM-S

Lockwood MK2

SP-R 208

EBR-14

SA-B 50

TAQ-M

Sniper

Signal 50

LA-B 330

MCPR-300

SP-X 80

Victus XMR (new in Season One)

Handguns

X12

X13 Auto

P890

.50 GS

Basilisk

Launchers

PILA

JOKR

RPG-7

Strela-P

Melee

Combat Knife

Riot Shield

Tactical

Flash Grenade

Shock Stick

Decoy Grenade

Stun Grenade

Smoke Grenade

Tear Gas

Spotter Scope

Medical Syringe

Snapshot Grenade

Heartbeat Sensor

Lethal

Frag Grenade

Proximity Mine

Thermite

Semtex

Drill Charge

C4

Throwing Knife

Molotov Cocktail

Claymore

While Warzone 2 shares its weapon list with other Call of Duty titles, there are likely to be differences between which ones are worth using depending on what mode you’re playing. For Battle Royale, longer-ranges come into play. As do limits to what you can carry in your backpack, and whether you even have a loadout drop in the first place. As players spend more time with Warzone 2, we’ll see what types of weapons thrive above others. Our bet is on Marksman Rifles and SMGs.

That’s the Warzone 2 weapons list currently accurate as of Season One. New weapons are likely to be added with new Seasons, so be sure to check back for updates. In the meantime, check out our guide on Warzone 2’s map.

