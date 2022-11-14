‘Warzone 2’ weapon list — every gun you can use in Battle Royale mode

Warzone 2 is finally here, bringing a brand new take on the Call of Duty battle Royale formula. This time around, Warzone 2 has a renewed focus on vehicular and aquatic combat, as well as a new set of weapons to enjoy. It’s a significantly streamlined offering, which is no doubt a relief given how bloated the guns list in the first game ended up being.
- READ MORE: A farewell to arms: I’ll miss ‘Warzone’
Players will be able to earn weapons across multiple titles, with progression shared with Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile (when it launches in 2023). This means a much more cohesive offering, and shared XP regardless of where you choose to level up. New weapons are set to be released with each new Season, with some free as part of the Battle Pass, and others available for store purchase.
To help you plan your loadout in Warzone 2, you’ll find the entire Warzone 2 weapon list below. It’s broken down by weapon type, and includes Tactical and Lethal gear.
Warzone 2 weapons list
Below, you’ll find every weapon currently available in Warzone 2. These are shared with Modern Warfare 2, but it’s possible the two weapons lists may diverge in the future. For now, check out every gun in the game, broken down by type:
Assault Rifles
- Lachmann-556
- M4
- M16
- Kastov-74U
- TAQ-56
- STB 556
- Kastov 762
- Kastov 545
- M13B (new with Season One)
- Chimera (new at some point during Season One)
Battle Rifles
- FTAC Recon
- Lachmann-762
- TAQ-V
- SO-14
SMGs
- Lachmann Sub
- FSS Hurricane
- Fennec 45
- BAS-P
- MX9
- MINIBAK
- VEL 46
- PDSW-528
- Vaznev-9K
- BAS-P (new in Season One)
Shotguns
- Expedite 12
- Bryson 800
- Bryson 890
- Lockwood 300
LMGs
- 556 Icarus
- RAPP H
- Sakin MG38
- RAAL MG
- HCR 56
- RPK
Marksman Rifles
- LM-S
- Lockwood MK2
- SP-R 208
- EBR-14
- SA-B 50
- TAQ-M
Sniper
- Signal 50
- LA-B 330
- MCPR-300
- SP-X 80
- Victus XMR (new in Season One)
Handguns
- X12
- X13 Auto
- P890
- .50 GS
- Basilisk
Launchers
- PILA
- JOKR
- RPG-7
- Strela-P
Melee
- Combat Knife
- Riot Shield
Tactical
- Flash Grenade
- Shock Stick
- Decoy Grenade
- Stun Grenade
- Smoke Grenade
- Tear Gas
- Spotter Scope
- Medical Syringe
- Snapshot Grenade
- Heartbeat Sensor
Lethal
- Frag Grenade
- Proximity Mine
- Thermite
- Semtex
- Drill Charge
- C4
- Throwing Knife
- Molotov Cocktail
- Claymore
While Warzone 2 shares its weapon list with other Call of Duty titles, there are likely to be differences between which ones are worth using depending on what mode you’re playing. For Battle Royale, longer-ranges come into play. As do limits to what you can carry in your backpack, and whether you even have a loadout drop in the first place. As players spend more time with Warzone 2, we’ll see what types of weapons thrive above others. Our bet is on Marksman Rifles and SMGs.
That’s the Warzone 2 weapons list currently accurate as of Season One. New weapons are likely to be added with new Seasons, so be sure to check back for updates. In the meantime, check out our guide on Warzone 2’s map.
Elsewhere in gaming, a streamer has said that Warzone 2.0 developers want gamers to “stop comparing” the new game to Escape From Tarkov.