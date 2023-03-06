Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare 2 are now two sides of the same coin. They receive updates at the same time, and your progression is shared between the two. This means that levelling up weapons and rank can be done regardless of game mode. Field Upgrades are also shared across the two games, like Battle Rage, for instance.

Battle Rage can be incredibly useful in both Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2, as it allows you to tank damage and explosives. While Battle Rage is active, you will be able to push enemy lines, all the while constantly regenerating health.

To help you make the best use of Battle Rage, you’ll find tips on what it does, right here in this guide. We’ll also describe the best times to use Battle Rage during a match, whether that’s in Multiplayer or in Warzone 2.0‘s Battle Royale and Resurgence modes. Here’s what Battle Rage does in Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare 2.

What does Battle Rage do in ‘MW2’ and ‘Warzone 2’?

Advertisement

Battle Rage increases the rate at which you regenerate health while active. You’ll also be able to resist certain Tactical equipment like stun and flash grenades. Your Tactical Sprint will also stay constantly refreshed, allowing you a speed boost over your opponents. Battle Rage lasts for just over twenty seconds.

When to use Battle Rage in MW2 and Warzone 2

Battle Rage islets used when rushing enemy positions, especially checkpoints. You’ll be able to break through enemy lines briefly, while tanking damage. This can really make a difference, and can turn the odds in your favour in 1v1 close-ranged gunfights. Battle Rage can also be used to boost your Tactical Sprint. This is obviously helpful when outrunning the gas, or when fleeing or rushing enemies.

In Multiplayer, Battle Rage is a good choice on smaller, faster-paced maps. Think Shipment, or other maps where you’re likely to be respawning a lot. Battle Rage can really make a difference in tense, 1v1 gunfights, especially against enemies using Tactical grenades.

That’s how Battle Rage works in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. For more help with the game, be sure to check out our guide on the best weapons to use in MW2.

Advertisement

Elsewhere in gaming, it’s been revealed that Blade star Mahershala Ali was originally going to play Joel in HBO’s adaptation of The Last Of Us.