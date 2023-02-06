When does the current ‘Fortnite’ season end?

Fortnite is currently in its first season of Chapter 4, which introduced a host of new mechanics at the end of lat year. For one, the Shockwave Hammer was added, which allows players to traverse the map quickly, or smash players away from them with a kinetic blast. Augments can now be used to gain special bonuses and perks throughout a match, ranging from bonus assault rifle damage, to an automatic rift that triggers when shields are broken.

Knowing when the current Fortnite season is ending can help you plan how quickly you want to complete the Battle Pass. If you want to earn all of the rewards, you’ll need to reach level 100 before the next season drops, and maybe even higher if you’re aiming for bonus rewards.

Here’s when the current season of Fortnite ends, and when Chapter 4 Season 2 will start. Note that Epic Games has not revealed exact dates just yet, but given how previous seasons have ended, we can make a decent estimate using the end date shown on the Battle Pass menu.

When does the current season of Fortnite end?

According to the Battle Pass screen in Fortnite, Chapter 4 Season 1 will end on March 10, 2023. In the past, this has been a good indicator as to when a season will end, and for now there’s no reason to think things will go longer or shorter. Of course, this is subject to change, depending on what Epic Games has planned.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 potential start date

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 will likely start on March 10 or March 11, 2023. This all depends on how the season is planned to end. If there’s some larger event, then downtime between seasons could be longer. We’ve seen hefty downtime before, but usually between chapters, not seasons. We’ll have to wait for the specifics, but expect to be playing the new season of Fortnite on these dates.

So there you have it, that’s when the current season of Fortnite will likely end. If anything is delayed, or if Epic Games confirms specific timings, we’ll update this page.

