Does ‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ have an Xbox release date?

Baldur’s Gate 3 has been massively successful since its launch in August 2023 – but not everyone has been able to play it. While the Dungeons & Dragons role-playing game (RPG) originally launched on PC, it’s since made its way to PS5 in September. However, some fans are still waiting for the game to launch on Xbox – if you’re in that crowd, here’s everything we know about Baldur’s Gate 3‘s long-awaited Xbox launch.

It’s no surprise that the Xbox version of Baldur’s Gate 3 is so eagerly anticipated. The game is currently tied with The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom as 2023’s highest-rated title on Metacritic, and NME awarded it five stars in our glowing review. Yet there have been some complications that have prevented Baldur’s Gate 3 from launching on Xbox, which we touch on below.

When Is Baldur’s Gate 3 coming to Xbox?

Baldur’s Gate 3 currently does not have a release date for Xbox, but it is planned to launch before 2024. That’s according to Larian Studios‘ director of publishing, who recently shared the game will be available on Xbox “before the end of the year”.

They further confirmed a late 2023 release window by tweeting, “Just a matter of thirst for more information clashing with a genuine lack of anything new to say other than sit tight, it’s coming before EOY.”

The confirmation follows “technical issues” that originally prevented Baldur’s Gate 3 from launching on Xbox. The issue in question was with split-screen co-op, but in August, Larian CEO Swen Vincke shared some good news.

“Super happy to confirm that after meeting [Xbox head Phil Spencer] yesterday, we’ve found a solution that allows us to bring Baldur’s Gate 3 to Xbox players this year still, something we’ve been working towards for quite some time,” he wrote on Twitter.

Vinke went on to say: “All improvements will be there, with split-screen coop on Series X. Series S will not feature split-screen coop, but will also include cross-save progression between Steam and Xbox Series.” A small caveat for Series S players there, but it looks like the game will be broadly similar to its previously released versions.

At the time of writing, a formal release date for Baldur’s Gate 3 on Xbox has not been announced. Though, with only a few months left in the year, it’s fair to assume we should be seeing it soon.