Fortnite’s ODM Gear is a brand new traversal and attack item that’s pulled straight from the Attack On Titan Series. On the one hand, it’s a great grapple item, that allows you to move quickly across the map with ease. On the other, it can be used to bridge the gap between you and an opponent, with a powerful attack that throws you back into the air to line up another hit.

Tracking down ODM Gear is easy once you know where to look. There are some surefire places to get it, as well as the usual ground loot spawns in certain areas. It’s an item well worth trying out as well, as there are a few quests associated with using it. For one, you’ll need to use it to deal damage on opponents, and even attack titan boards found all over the map.

Without further ado, here’s where to find ODM Gear in Fortnite, as well as some tips on using it once you have it in your inventory.

Where to find ODM Gear in Fortnite

ODM Gear can be found in Chests, as ground loot, or in Scout Regiment Footlockers in Fortnite. Scout Regiment Footlockers are wooden crates, and are generally located at Anvil Square, and sometimes in Guard Towers. Capturing a flag is a great way to highlight these unique chests, as is the Treasure Hunter Augment.

These special chests cycle through spawn points, but searching Anvil Square is a great place to start. You’re looking for a gold item drop.

How to use the ODM Gear in Fortnite

There are two main uses for the ODM Gear in Fortnite. The first is the Grapple function. Press the shoot button while aiming at a grapple point and you will attach to it. Release the shoot button to throw yourself forward. You can keep chaining together jumps like this, but if you hit the ground you will face a short cool-down period before you’re able to use it again.

Then there’s the attack function. Hold Aim, and you’ll see a reticle. Aim this at an enemy and press shoot to grapple towards them and hit them with a sword. This will then throw you back into the air, where you can attack again. As before, if you miss an attack or touch the ground, a cooldown will be triggered.

There are two meters to manage here. The white meter indicates the cooldown before you can use the ODM Gear again. The green meter is its overall charge. Once the green meter is depleted, the ODM Gear cannot be used at all. The only way to get more charge is to find a fresh ODM Gear item.

So there you have it, everything you need to know about ODM Gear in Fortnite. For more help with the game be sure to check out our guide on when the current season of Fortnite ends.

