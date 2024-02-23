Will Nightingale come to Xbox or Xbox Game Pass?

Is Nightingale coming to Xbox or Xbox Game Pass? The game has had a rocky, but well-received initial launch on PC, and console players, especially those on Xbox are looking to find out if Inflexion has any plans to bring the survival game to other platforms.

Below, you can find out what the studio itself has said about a console release. We also have details on if the game could ever show up on Xbox Game Pass, down the line.

Will ‘Nightingale’ come to Xbox?

As of launch, Nightingale is not planned to come to Xbox, with Inflexion stating in the game’s FAQ that they are only targeting PCs at the moment. This means that we are unlikely to see the early access version of the game hit consoles. The game isn’t even Steam Deck compatible yet.

As always, there is a chance we could see the game hit consoles, especially when it comes time for it to release fully into 1.0. We will keep this section updated as, and when we hear more.

Is ‘Nightingale’ coming to Xbox Game Pass?

Currently, Nightingale is not coming to Xbox Game Pass as the game is not available on Xbox or the Microsoft Store on PC. This means there is no way for you to play the game on either of the places where Game Pass is available.

There is a chance that the game could come to PC Game Pass if it ever is released on the Microsoft Store. However, that doesn’t seem likely anytime soon as the developers focus on the game’s early access launch and developing the survival game further before it fully releases.

Some of those improvements include a Nightingale offline mode, as the game is currently online only. This comes after Inflexion says it “misjudged what some of you were looking for in your experience. We are now prioritizing and developing an offline mode that we plan to release as soon as feasible”.