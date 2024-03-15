Every game coming to Xbox Game Pass in April 2024

Xbox Game Pass continues to be the best deal in gaming in April 2024 with a number of great games coming to the service over the four weeks of the month. From expansive RPGs to an underwater soulslike to an action-packed competitive racer, chances are something here will catch your attention.

This month is the latest in a solid lineup of great titles this year and there are several day-one releases. You can also finally get your hands on a long-awaited spiritual successor to a classic RPG series. Here is the full list.

Xbox Game Pass April 2024 Games

Turbo Golf Racing – April 4, 2024 (Console, PC, Cloud)

– April 4, 2024 (Console, PC, Cloud) Botany Manor – April 9, 2024 (Console)

– April 9, 2024 (Console) Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes – April 24, 2024 (Console, PC, Cloud)

– April 24, 2024 (Console, PC, Cloud) Another Crab’s Treasure – April 25, 2024 (Console, PC, Cloud)

– April 25, 2024 (Console, PC, Cloud) Manor Lords – April 26, 2024 (PC)

Turbo Golf Racing

After an extended period of time in early access, the competitive rocket-powered battle car golf game will hit 1.0 in early April and be available on Game Pass at the same time. With a host of courses, unlockable items, and more there is a ton of fun to be had as you compete against your friends and improve your skills in online matches.

Advertisement

Botany Manor

Set in a stately home in 19th century England, you play as Arabella Greene, a retired botanist tasked with exploring the house and understanding the flora throughout its gardens and rooms. Each plant grants mysterious properties and qualities and it is your job to discover them and improve your botany skills further.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes

The long-awaited spiritual successor to Suikoden is finally arriving in April and it is looking stunning. The game has you leading 100+ playable characters through a war-torn world that only you can save by combining your skills, abilities, and individual strengths.

Another Crab’s Treasure

By now you have probably played a soulslike, but have you ever played an underwater soulslike where you play as a crab? No, you haven’t. Well, Another Crab’s Treasure will solve that for you and deliver a fun, tough, and hilarious experience where you use a host of different shells that grant you unique powers to make your way across the bed of the ocean.

Advertisement

Manor Lords

If you have ever wanted to be a medieval lord then Manor Lords is the game for you. The strategy game allows you to grow your village into a bustling city running on production chains, horse and cart deliveries, allotments, with soldiers to protect that rural metropolis. A host of customisation systems, management systems, city-building gameplay mechanics, and more allow you to craft the land of your dreams as your settlement grows each week.

That covers everything you can expect from Xbox Game Pass this month, but we’ll update this as more games are announced. For even more on the service check out the current plan for Call of Duty games on Game Pass now that Microsoft owns Activision.