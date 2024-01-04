Every game coming to Xbox Game Pass in January 2024

Xbox has confirmed a slew of titles coming to its Xbox Game Pass service this month – here’s what users will be getting as part of their subscription in January.
As announced yesterday (January 3), a total of eight games have been confirmed to join Xbox Game Pass in January.
However, five games are on the way out this month – including Grand Theft Auto 5, along with the ports of Persona 4 Golden and Persona 3 Portable that joined Game Pass last year.
You can check below for a full list of titles joining and leaving Xbox Game Pass this month.
Games coming to Xbox Game Pass in January 2024
- Close To The Sun (January 3)
- Hell Let Loose (January 4)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (January 9)
- Figment (January 9)
- Super Mega Baseball 4 (January 11)
- We Happy Few (January 11)
- Resident Evil 2 (January 16)
- Those Who Remain (January 16)
Games leaving Xbox Game Pass in January 2024
- Grand Theft Auto 5 (January 5)
- Garden Story (January 15)
- MotoGP 22 (January 15)
- Persona 4 Golden (January 15)
- Persona 3 Portable (January 15)
As for the games coming to Xbox Game Pass this month, highlights include Capcom‘s Resident Evil 2 remake, Viking role-playing game Assassins’ Creed Valhalla, and gritty WW2 shooter Hell Let Loose.
We gave Hell Let Loose four stars in our 2021 review, and described it as a “gritty WW2 gem for hardcore shooter fans”.
“Despite a very challenging start to the game, Hell Let Loose delivers a near-unparalleled experience as a gritty, hardcore WW2 shooter,” it read. “With a deep layer of big-picture strategy and maps that perfectly capture the devastation of war, there are few games in the genre that bring so much to the blood-soaked table.”
Meanwhile, Grand Theft Auto 5 is leaving the subscription services just one month after a trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 was released by developer Rockstar.
Besides racking up over 163million views on YouTube, the trailer also caused a 36,979 per cent spike in streaming for Tom Petty‘s ‘Love Is A Long Road’.