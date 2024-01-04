Every game coming to Xbox Game Pass in January 2024

Xbox has confirmed a slew of titles coming to its Xbox Game Pass service this month – here’s what users will be getting as part of their subscription in January.

As announced yesterday (January 3), a total of eight games have been confirmed to join Xbox Game Pass in January.

However, five games are on the way out this month – including Grand Theft Auto 5, along with the ports of Persona 4 Golden and Persona 3 Portable that joined Game Pass last year.

You can check below for a full list of titles joining and leaving Xbox Game Pass this month.

Games coming to Xbox Game Pass in January 2024

Games leaving Xbox Game Pass in January 2024

Grand Theft Auto 5 (January 5)

Garden Story (January 15)

MotoGP 22 (January 15)

Persona 4 Golden (January 15)

Persona 3 Portable (January 15)

As for the games coming to Xbox Game Pass this month, highlights include Capcom‘s Resident Evil 2 remake, Viking role-playing game Assassins’ Creed Valhalla, and gritty WW2 shooter Hell Let Loose.

We gave Hell Let Loose four stars in our 2021 review, and described it as a “gritty WW2 gem for hardcore shooter fans”.

“Despite a very challenging start to the game, Hell Let Loose delivers a near-unparalleled experience as a gritty, hardcore WW2 shooter,” it read. “With a deep layer of big-picture strategy and maps that perfectly capture the devastation of war, there are few games in the genre that bring so much to the blood-soaked table.”

Meanwhile, Grand Theft Auto 5 is leaving the subscription services just one month after a trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 was released by developer Rockstar.

Besides racking up over 163million views on YouTube, the trailer also caused a 36,979 per cent spike in streaming for Tom Petty‘s ‘Love Is A Long Road’.