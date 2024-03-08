Every game coming to Xbox Game Pass in March 2024

Xbox Game Pass is easily the best deal in gaming at this point and each month the substription service only gets better with more games added to it and newer titles, as well as some day-one launches. March 2024 is no different.

This month we have a much-anticipated RPG finally coming to Game Pass, three day-one launches at the end of the month to keep you busy, and a game for everyone no matter what genre you are a fan of. Here is the full list.

Xbox Game Pass March 2024 Games

Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun

This balls-to-the-wall boomer shooter takes inspiration from classic DOOM titles to deliver a classic, nostalgia-driven FPS that you definitely will want to check out if you are a fan of the genre. It was a hit when it was released last year and it’s a great way to start the month’s lineup.

Paw Patrol World

If you have children then you are probably more familiar with Paw Patrol than any other franchise going right now. Paw Patrol World is a solid way to keep them busy when they are off school during a break, or just bored on the weekend looking for something to do.

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle For Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated

The remake of the classic SpongeBob game was a massive success and a few years later we got a new game. But if you want a trip down memory lane and a great platformer, then you can’t overlook Battle For Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated.

Control Ultimate Edition

Remedy‘s critically acclaimed action game is making its return to Xbox Game Pass and this time it includes all the DLC. Whether you want to see how Jesse’s story is tied to Alan Wake’s in Control Ultimate Edition or explore the imposing Foundation area in The Oldest House, this enhanced version of the game is a great way to get a glimpse at what makes Remedy so beloved.

No More Heroes 3

Arriving on Xbox with a bang, Travis Touchdown raises his trusty beam katana once more to dash to the top of the Galactic Superhero Rankings and save the world once again in No More Heroes 3. Received positively, the action game will definitely be one to check out. We gave the game three stars in our review.

Lightyear Frontier

After a few delays, the charming survival-farming experience Lightyear Frontier will be entering Early Access this month. The game will grow and expand as it continues to be improved during early access and it is shaping up to be fantastic. We loved it a few years ago in our Lightyear Frontier preview from 2022.

MLB The Show 24

Another year means another MLB game. This year’s iteration, MLB The Show 24 expands everything players love while adding in a number of Diamond Dynasty updates, gameplay changes, and for the first time Women baseball players. Within Road To The Show you can create your own female player and rise to stardom with a unique storyline.

Diablo 4

Blizzard‘s critically acclaimed action RPG is finally making its way to Game Pass after Microsoft‘s acquisition of Activision Blizzard last year. Diablo 4 scored four stars in our review and has gone on to release several seasons, expanding the content available and enhancing its progression and customization.

Open Roads

After a much-delayed release, Gone Home developer’s Open Roads is finally releasing at the end of the month delivering a unique, artistic narrative-adventure starring Keri Russell and Kaitlyn Dever. In the game, you, Tess Devine, will embark on a road trip with your mother Opal to discover a cache of old notes and letters holding more secrets than you initially expected.

That covers everything you can expect from Xbox Game Pass this month. For even more on the service check out the current plan for Call of Duty games on Game Pass now that Microsoft owns Activision.