With the noughties being nearly a decade ago, it's time to get all nostalgic. For all those late 90s/early 00s babies out there, let's take a trip down memory lanes with some of the best children show theme songs of the 00s.

I was born in the peak of great TV with old 90s rereuns and new 00s creations graced my TV screen. As us millenials and Zennials (early gen-Zers) edge further into adulthood, we can’t forget the good times we once had sat in front of our tellies. The children show theme songs that soundtracked our childhood. I dug out some of my favourites so we can all take a trip down memory lane.

Kim Possible (2002-2007)

This iconic bop had everyone singing at the top of their lungs. Done by the actress-turned-popstar, Christina Milian, the edgy theme song all about the indestructible Kim Possible as her vocals take centre stage. All the different key changes, all Kim’s soundbites – it’s a song that still lives on today. After the live-action remake, ‘Call Me, Beep Me’ was revamp with more strings for a dramatic effect. But it doesn’t amount to the original. Not even close.

Arthur ( 1996 -present)

Arthur might of started in the 90s but all noughties babies and younger have grown up (or still are growing up) watching it. This magnificent show about anthropomorphised animal friends had a lively reggae-inspired song to put you in good spirits before school. The positive message about being the best you can be was, and still is, uplifting to hear everyday.



The Proud Family ( 2001 -2005)

Destiny’s Child and Solange collaborate on the theme song for Disney’s first animated show back in 2001. The (now) R&B superstars harmonise perfectly about how a family sticks together through thick and thin – which is exactly what The Proud Family taught us about. The show showed us all that no matter how dysfunctional our families are, we’ll always love them.

Phineas and Ferb ( 2007 – 2015 )

Phineas and his mute brother, Ferb, put all our summers to shame and had the perfect soundtrack for it. ‘Today is Gonna Be a Great Day’ reflected the imagination of us kids when thinking about what to do for their summer. But fighting a mummy is a little too outlandish. When you heard this pop rock gem, you knew you were ready to enter the wacky world of Phineas and Ferb.



Tracy Beaker (2002-2005)

The show about the rebellious girl stuck in the care system did have one great theme song. Everytime you heard those crashing drums come on your telly, your eyes were glued. The last lyric of this cheesy pop song had us all clutching the air as we sang “Believe me, I will win some day”.

64 Zoo Lane ( 1999 – 2013 )

When it came to this Cbeebies bedtime classic, the soft, delicate vocals of Lucy – the lucky girl who lived near to a zoo – hushed us all into a sleep. Especially when she got to the last line. If we were awake, the last lyrics made us all feel like operatic singers: “The last one’s Georgina, who’s incredibly taaaaaaaaaaall”.

Little Einsteins ( 2005 -2010)

Little Einsteins taught children about music and art, rooting many children’s love for culture. The track, which has a string quartet for backing music, was an easy song to pick up. All you had to do was shout “Little Einsteins!” at the end of every line – and that oddly satisfying. This theme song was so great, a ‘trap remix’ in 2015, creating a musical.ly challenge all zennials (late 90s/early 00s kids) fiended for.

That’s So Raven (2003-2007)

Hip-hop inspired, That’s So Raven had an amazing opening title track. Raven Symone, who played ‘Raven’, sang the song at full throttle, keeping up with the uptempo track. Fellow castmate Orlando Brown, who played Raven’s best friend ‘Eddie’, rapped an accompanying verse – which seemed mind-blowing and edgy at the time. But we could never rap it as well.

Horrible Histories

Educating us kids about the world’s history and making it fun (because it was disgusting), Horrible Histories had a title song to match its silliness. The outrageously fast delivery of the opening verse was breath-taking. Literally. There was no air for all those words. If you ever was able to get all the words out in one piece, congrats! You done better than 90% of the nation.

Fairly OddParents

Creating a grand feel, the jazzy swing vibe of Fairly OddParents‘ theme song put us in a mystical, magical mood. When you hear those trumpets, you knew what was going to happen: some weird shit.