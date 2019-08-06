Drake has curated a track list filled with songs that prove he was always destined for stardom

Drake‘s ‘Care Package’, a new collection of deep cuts and preciously unreleased tracks, came at just the right moment, leaving many Drake fans in a state of nostalgia once again. Released only two days (2nd August) before OVO Fest – Drake’s very own festival, held in his beloved hometown of Toronto – the album, like the line-up of the event, is a major throwback.

With stars such as Mario (famous for his 2003 smash ‘Let Me Love You’) and the one-time teen sensation B2K, OVO Fest’s lineup brought many back to the early noughties.

On this compilation, the tracks span across the 2010s, ranging from the quite recent to ancient artefacts in Drake’s discography. But we all had “some iimportant moments” with these songs, as Drake himself put it on Instagram.

Here, then, is a selection of tracks from the compilation to which we can all – yes, all of us! – relate.

‘Trust Issues’

Released on June 21 2011, ‘Trust Issues’ was the second single of four taken from ‘Take Care’, Drake’s stellar second studio album.

What it sounds like:

It interpolates ‘I’m On One’, a track that made static radios sound good (and put DJ Khaled on the map), though on ‘Trust Issues’, we hear a slowed-down, lo-fi version of the same song with different lyrics.

What it will remind you of:

All those loved ones who completely turned against you: this song is Drake’s story of trying to bounce back from such betrayal.

What it tells you about Drake:

He believes that solving all your problems with a little liquor is not a bad idea.

‘The Motion’

This track was the bonus track on the physical copy of Drake’s third album ‘Nothing Was The Same’, but originally was an exclusive on Soundcloud, first released on the June 22 2013.

What it sounds like:

South London’s very own Sampha and 40 (the producers of the track) create an ambient R&B track that leaves you in a right state. Assisted by delicate piano notes and backing vocals, courtesy of Sampha, it elevates you to that emotional place Drake is known for.

What it will remind you of:

All the ups and downs in life that we go through to get to the next stage.

What it tells you about Drake:

He has a lot going on in his life, just like us.

‘How Bout Now’

From a trio of leaked songs, ‘How Bout Now’ was released on the October 25 2014 and turned out to be great promo for his fourth album, ‘Views (From the 6)’.

What it sounds like:

This track sounds like a rant at one of the females that did him wrong, reminding her on what she missed out on.

What it will remind you of:

‘How Bout Now’ reminds us of that stage in a break-up where you find your self-worth again, and see that your ex missed out on something when they left you. But it also reminds you of that lady in the car singing the song. She takes everyone to Church.

What it tells you about Drake:

Who broke up with him was very stupid to do so.

‘4PM In Calabasas’

The diss track towards Diddy and Joe Budden was released on the June 4 2016. This is after the back-and-forth between Diddy and Drake; the latter was accused of stealing the ‘0-100’ instrumental he was meant to ghostwrite on.

What it sounds like:

A mellowed P.Diddy beat. If you remember rap artists such as Ma$e and Biggie, who were signed to Diddy’s label ‘Bad Boy Records’, the instrumental will sound similar. Plus, the constant ’90s references – “Take that, take that” and the ad-lib “ha-ha-ha-ha” – were popularised by Diddy.

What it will remind you of:

That time when diss songs were the making or breaking of an artist. We all remember hearing insults thrown back in school, and how we “Ooo’d!” and “Aaah’d!”. Those insults could devastate lives. This is the exact same, but in a rap song.

What it tells you about Drake:

Don’t push him when he’s close to the edge.

‘I Get Lonely’

Released on the October 5 2010, ‘I Get Lonely’ is a remake of big, Platinum-selling R&B girlband TLC‘s ‘FanMail’.

What it sounds like:

A sombre song of realisation all about the consequences of stardom.

What it will remind you of:

Those times we wanted someone to check up on us, instead of always being the one to reach out and have a happy façade. We all need a little TLC.

What it tells you about Drake:

He’s emotional (if you hadn’t guessed).

‘Girls Love Beyoncé’

This throwaway track was released on the April 16 2013, featuring Inglewood’s own James Fauntleroy (a songwriter, vocalist, and producer to the stars).

What it sounds like:

The distorted bass is blended with the repetitive synths, creating a tinny stereo effect that marries with Drake’s rapping voice.

What it will remind you of:

When you had to fight to keep someone interested in you. We’ve all had those moments where you really like someone and have to start proving yourself.

What it tells you about Drake:

He needs love. Everyone deserves some love.

‘Jodeci Freestyle’

Known for J. Cole’s controversial line on disability, ‘Jodeci Freestyle’ was originally released on the June 22 2013. It is only one of two songs Drake and J. Cole have done together.

What it sounds like:

This song sounds like that great boxing entrance song. The cymbals crashing in the background – and the harp strumming constantly – add that dreamy effect. Plus, the sampled vocals and trumpets feel like a fanfare.

What it will remind you of:

Every time you took a walk and felt like you were in a movie. That generic scene of the protagonist with their headphones on, nodding their head along to the music we can hear too. Do that to this song.

What it tells you about Drake:

He’s not always emotional, I guess..

‘Paris Morton Music’

‘Paris Morton Music’ is Drake’s solo version of the huge Rick Ross song ‘Aston Martin Music’, which he features on, and which came out on October 5 2010. The solo version was originally released on the October 10 2010.

What it sounds like:

Its instrumental sounds like an early 2010s version of Biggie’s ‘Juicy’ with all the added synths and piano keys between the sparse beats. It’s a song for a a sunny day at the beach.

What it will remind you of:

Those long car rides with the roof down and the wind in your face in the sparkling sun. The simpler times…

What it tells you about Drake:

That after all that moping around and being emotional, he still knows what confidence is.

‘Draft Day’

Released on April 1 2014, ‘Draft Day’ is inspired by Drake’s dear friend Johnny Manziel.

What it sounds like:

A typical backpack rap song that features a classic hip-hop beat and sample the iconic ‘Doo Wop’ by Lauryn Hill.

What it will remind you of:

The multi-ultural nature of Western culture. When he talks about his Somalian friends saying “We got it, Wallahi”, Drake taps into the multi-cultural and multi-ethnic societies we live in today.

What it tells you about Drake:

Drake can really rap if he wants to (but we love our emotions toyed with, don’t we?).

‘Can I?’

Featuring one of the most influential pop stars on the planet, Beyoncé, the leaked ‘Can I?’ was released on the October 3 2010.

What it sounds like:

‘Can I?’ sounds like a simple piano paired with some overly dramatic percussion.

What it will remind you of:

When you want to open up to someone and know more about them.

What it tells you about Drake:

He loves to talk about relationships he’s not in.