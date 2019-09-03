Last weekend the seventh Made In America festival took place in Philadelphia – revisit the stand-out sets

Started up in 2012 by the streaming service Tidal, Made In America is a festival like no other. The seventh edition took place on August 31 and September 1 in Philadelphia, and the line up was curated by none other than rap icon and Tidal owner Jay-Z. It included headliners Cardi B and Travis Scott as well as Kaytranada and Elephante.

Tidal are now hosting plenty of Made In America live streams, past and present, so maybe now’s a good time to cash in on that free trial? Out of all the acts, there were some stand-out performances that just have to be revisited.

Lizzo

Lizzo’s don’t-give-a-fuck attitude is something to celebrate – but not as much as those soul diva vocals. There was one person present in particular who couldn’t miss out on Lizzo’s performance. The first lady of Made In America herself, Beyoncé. As you’d perhaps expect, Lizzo’s reaction was priceless. Surprise appearances from Queen Bey aside, the fast-rising star was unapologetic as ever, executing every dance move with finesse. She really was one of the best at Made In America this year. Watch the performance back here.

Juice WRLD

Juice WRLD‘s emotive lyrics over rock-infused trap beats is something unique to see. Up there with just his hypeman for company, Juice WRLD turned the whole crowd upside down with the sort of ruthless mosh-pitting we’ve come to expect. Amongst the hysteria, there was a heart-felt moment in his set, which you can find here. When performing the sadistic love song ‘Flaws and Sins’ off his album ‘Death Race For Love’, he brought out his girlfriend Ally. The very girl he created the song for and numerously thanks for helping him through his darkest times.

Jorja Smith

The evocative vocal of Jorja Smith stood out amongst the predominantly rap-centric line-up. Her distinctive tone captivated the crowd during a set that visited the likes of ‘Lost and Found’ and ‘Blue Lights’. Teaming up with her live band, she brought a tantalizing feel to America’s summery Labour Day weekend. Such a pure and sweet performance that lets Jorja Smith’s vocals shine bright.

Rosalía

This Spanish singer is captivating the world, and at her first Made In America appearance, Rosalía made her mark with a stellar performance. Her minimal, lo-fi approach is infectious, and paired with fierce dancing she is a force to be reckoned with. Rosalía’s choreography – which was a mix of power stances and hip-hop moves – was inspiring. She’s like a pop general to her army of dancers.

Megan Thee Stallion

Houston’s number one has proven herself , again. With her braggadocio-riddled verses (and undeniable knee strength), Megan Thee Stallion’s empowers women to go ‘get the bag’ by any means, and be the best. During her set she brought out her loyal fans on stage with her to celebrates. Watch it back here.

99 Neighbors

This newly emerging collective from Burlington, Vermont put on an energetic performance reminiscent of a Brockhampton concert. However, their use of auto-tune and moody hip-hop beats throws back to older songs in Sunday headliner Travis Scott‘s discography. This lively rap pack demonstrated how slick they truly are, and reign supreme with fast-paced twisted flows. For a fledgling collective, 99 Neighbors have lots of promise.

Jacob Banks

If you love soulful crooners, Jacob Banks is the set for you. The gravely tone in this Nigerian-born, UK-based singer’s voice is so special; his vocal sounds like a reincarnated Louis Armstrong atop powerful guitar riffs. Watch his set back here.

Tierra Whack

In her hometown, Tierra Whack’s eccentric persona reigned supreme on the Tidal Stage. Sporting an all-green outfit with light-up fidget spinners stuck on – because of course! – this rap cyborg throws all sorts at her crowd, including a bowl of fruit. Her monotonous delivery paired with her near-comedic personality makes Tierra Whack one of a kind.

Lil Tecca

The youngest artist on the bill – Lil Tecca – gets his teenage fans hyped with his uptempo songs about fake friends and finding success. On stage with no gimmicks, the crowd goes berserk. Tecca commanding numerous mosh pits. His exuberant demeanour shines through.

DaBaby

DaBaby is one of the most sought-after rappers right now. His name is everywhere; from award shows to festivals like Reading and Leeds, he’s steadily making his name known. There was lots to be entertained by in his Made In America set, which featured an inflatable baby, his signee Stunna 4 Vegas fainting. The highlight came from him bringing out two collaborators, Lizzo and Megan Thee Stallion. Watch it unfold here.

