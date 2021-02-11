When you managed The Libertines, what unusual method did you once use to transport frontman Pete Doherty into a bus at the beginning of a tour?

“(Laughs) There’s been a few! Are you talking about the rolled-up carpet?”

CORRECT.

“He was unconscious and we couldn’t wake him up, so two bouncers wrapped him in a carpet and took him on the bus. The Libertines was the maddest tour I’ve ever been on. We didn’t know if there would even be a band the next day or if somebody would die. I was supposed to be the responsible one – which shows there was no adults in the room! When they stayed at my house, Pete was stealing my first-edition novels and Carl Barât was following them around taking them out of his bag and giving me them back! (Laughs) At that point, I’d only been their manager for two days!”

You once said: ‘My failure to get the best out of Pete Doherty is one of the things I truly regret’…

“Yeah. He’s a real talent, it’s just I didn’t work with long enough to get the best, and that’s a shame. The truth is, he’s made some great songs. The Libertines’ first and second albums are great and Babyshambles’ ‘Fuck Forever’ is amazing. Even if that’s all he ever does, that’s enough.”

Pete once asked Noel Gallagher to produce a Libs record. Would they have worked well together?

“I don’t know! (Laughs) But I would have liked to have seen a documentary of that!”