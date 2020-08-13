“Bloody hell, what’s the little bald baby called?”

WRONG. He’s named Stewie Griffin.

“I did see that. We got a mention on Friends once as well where they said they’d come back from a UB40 gig, which we were chuffed about.”

Stewie isn’t the only criminal mastermind to be a fan of UB40. Apparently you produced a song written by Reggie Kray…

“What happened was I was in a late-night club in Birmingham, drunk at 3.30am, and [Peter Gillett, Kray’s so-called ‘adopted son’ whom he met in prison ] whipped his guitar out and started singing a song: ‘You act so macho all through the day / But in the hours of darkness you’re the other way’. We were all laughing at him and asked: ‘Did you write that song?’. He went: ‘No. Reggie Kray did’. Being a complete idiot, I offered to produce it.

“I’ve still got the letters [Kray] sent me from prison. The first went: ‘Thank you for looking after my boy. He said you’re going to do a record with him and we’re really pleased about that. God bless, your friend Reggie Kray’. Then I lost interest in the project and got a second letter saying: ‘Friends are telling me you’ve lost interest. Remember: you kick the pup, you kick his master. God bless, your friend Reggie Kray’. This is all manically scribbled in different coloured inks – red, green, everything. (Laughs)”

“Obviously I went back to the studio and finished the song called ‘Closet Queen’, and put whips and gunshots on it. Then I got a third letter saying: ‘Thank you for looking after my pup. Your picture is on my wall above my bed. God bless, your friend Reggie Kray’. (Laughs) No record company would touch it with a barge pole.”