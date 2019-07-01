Aurora’s Glastonbury guide to a free, peaceful and happy life

"It's quite a good life when you're free"

“People often ask me how it is to be me,” Aurora tells NME backstage at Glastonbury 2019, “which I find to be an odd question, but then I sit down and I think about it. I think the biggest difference between me and many people that I meet is that I’m extremely free, I’ve never really cared about what people think or what’s right or wrong to do. I don’t see any reason to stop myself from fulfilling my impulsive thoughts or doing what you want to do.

“It’s quite a good life when you’re free. It’s kind of weird because it’s this invisible force stopping people from following their instincts and doing what they want – but they can.”

But how easy is it? Watch the video at the top of the page to see Aurora talking to NME before she took to the John Peel stage at Glasto, as we take her to a tranquil retreat backstage to have her guide us through how love, life, nature and raving keep her happy, free and at peace.

Oh, then we asked her to teach us how to do a cartwheel (or not, as it were), that you can check out below.

Aurora’s new album ‘A Different Kind Of Human (Step 2)’ is out now. Her UK headline tour dates are below.

Monday November 4 – BRISTOL O2 Academy Bristol

Tuesday November 5 – MANCHESTER Albert Hall

Friday November 8 – GLASGOW SWG3

Saturday November 9 – NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE Boiler Shop

Sunday November 10 – BIRMINGHAM O2 Institute

Monday November 11 – LONDON Roundhouse