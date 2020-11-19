Douglas Booth starred as you in the 2010 Boy George biopic Worried About the Boy. But who played your friend – and ‘80s pop star – Marilyn?

“One of the Fox boys. What’s his name? He was from the Fox dynasty.”

CORRECT. Close enough – it was Freddie Fox.

“Freddie was fabulous as Marilyn, but Marilyn hated him! (Laughs) Marilyn said: ‘If I was like that, I’d kill myself!’.”

Worried About the Boy was about your rise. What’s your upcoming biopic going to focus on? Your two autobiographies are pretty warts and all…

“There’s too many warts in the second one – it’s got the pox! I’ve no idea what they’ll wallow in! (Laughs) I don’t have a say in what they do – I’m not Madonna, who’s making a film about herself, which is genius.”

Who would you like to play you? There have been rumours of Harry Styles being offered the role..

“I’ve not spoken to him about it, but it was brought up to me and the proof’s in the pudding with these things. It’s hard to play me – I’m not genteel, there’s nothing wispy about me; I’m a big burly bouncer (Laughs). We used to joke that we were geezer-gays because we came from working class backgrounds and weren’t particularly fey, but we could switch it on with enough eyeliner and rouge. Marilyn used to get in the back of a cab and sa,: ‘Eugh! I can’t wait to get these ridiculous clothes off!’, which made me laugh because it showed we loved what we did, but weren’t believing we were what we wore.”

Has it surprised you that actresses such as Sophie Turner have been suggested…

“I don’t think there are any rules – as long as someone gets the essence of you.”