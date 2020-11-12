You were nominated for Best Rap Solo Performance at the 2000 Grammys for ‘Gimme Some More’. Who beat you?

“Damn man! I can’t remember – you might have to help me with that one!”

WRONG. You lost out to your friend Eminem’s ‘My Name Is’.

“Em is one of my favourite MCs ever. We’ve done multiple records together and even on his latest album, ‘Music to Be Murdered By’, the track ‘Yah Yah’ used my vocals from ‘Woo Hah!! Got You All In Check’. He’s one incredible motherfucker! Wyclef Jean was the first person to play ‘My Name Is’ to me – before it was even out. We were on tour together and he had a six-song EP from Eminem. When we played ‘My Name Is’, I could not believe it. I went so crazy on his bus that I shattered his windshield with my head! I couldn’t believe the shit that Em was saying and Dre’s production was unbelievable – at the time, nothing existed like it in the whole game.”