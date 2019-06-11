In conversation with Adam Green, cult New York singer-songwriter and the Moldiest Peach

Aladdin! Serge Gainsbourg! A new album!

He’s a singer, an actor, an exhibited artist, a director, a comic book maker, and the best pal of non other than Macaulay Culkin. He is, of course, Adam Green, who left the Culk home alone on a recent trip to London, where he hung out with old pals Carl Barat and The Strokes at the latter’s All Points East show and stopped by the NME office to chat, variously, about all of the above, his new single ‘Freeze My Love’ and his new album ‘Engine of Paradise’, which features more celebrity pals (Florence Welch! Foxygen’s Jonathan Rado!). It was recorded on a recreation of the studio set-up that Serge Gainsbourg used to record his classic album ‘Histoire De Melody Nelson’. So you know it’s good.

He also brought along the only existing copy of his accompanying graphic novel War And Paradise, and indulged in a rangy chat about whether he’ll ever put Moldy Peaches back together, why art-world parties suck and whether his recent feature film version of Aladdin – shot on an iPhone with cardboard scenery and available on YouTube for free! – is better than the new Disney version or not.

Watch the full interview above.

Adam Green’s ‘Freeze My Brain’ is out now. The album ‘Engine of Paradise’ is out September 6 via 30th Century Records