Does Rock ‘N’ Roll Kill Braincells?! – Alex Gaskarth, All Time Low

Which five albums and EPs feature credits from both you and Mark Hoppus?

(Laughs) “Well, it would obviously be the two Simple Creatures EP s – ‘Strange Love’ and ‘Everything Opposite‘. Then it would be All Time Low’s album ‘Future Hearts’, and we both wrote a song for a City (Comma) State EP. Are you sure there’s one more? Interesting!”

WRONG. You missed out McBusted’s 2014 self-titled album which you both wrote tracks for.

“Oh my God, of course! I’d forgotten Mark wrote songs on that. Blink-182 were one of the reasons I got into wanting to be in a band, so now to be collaborating with him and in a band together [Simple Creatures] is surreal.”

Will there be any more music from Simple Creatures?

“Absolutely. We’re already working on potential quarantine music while we’re all on lockdown. He’s in Idaho – he escaped while he still could – and I’m stuck home in Maryland, so we won’t be doing it in person but we’re sending ideas back and forth and we’re always talking about what the next steps are for Simple Creatures. It’s in the works.”